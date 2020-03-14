Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall out on a loved-up display with husband Mike as the couple arrived for the final day of the Cheltenham festival. Her immediate family was also there to watch the last day of the races. Princess Anne, husband Sir Timothy Lawrence, her son Peter Phillips was also in attendance with estranged wife Autumn.

The family watched the action from a box on Gold Cup day. Zara, who is also the director of the racecourse arrived hand-in-hand with her former England rugby captain husband Mike Tindall on Friday. Zara and Mike, both 38, have attended the four-day racing event despite ongoing fears about coronavirus. The couple showed a lot of PDA as they looked in high spirits. They beamed for the camera with their arms wrapped around each other.

Zara looked stylish in a berry-coloured coat by Claire Mischevani over a burgundy dress from Rails at Trilogy Stores. She accessorised with a glittering pair of drop earrings from Laurence Coste and carried a metallic clutch by Aspinal. She opted for heeled pumps from high street brand Carvela, Daily Mail reports. Zara finished her look with a box-hat in purple topped with a stunning metallic flower from Sarah Cant Millinery.

Mike meanwhile looked dapper in a dress coat and purple tie to match his wife's coat and fabulous floral hat.

Zara's mother Princess Anne was also in attendance and wore a metallic green printed coat and hat as she watched the action from a box with her daughter and husband. Zara's brother Peter Phillips and his estranged wife Autumn were also in attendance. They announced their separation in February.

Zara and Mike live in Gatcombe Park in Anne's Gloucestershire estate with their two daughters Mia and Lena. Her brother Peter and Autumn Phillips, also live with their children in the estate. Their home is just a short drive from the racecourse.

The mother-of-two's race day looks are thanks to her stylist Annie Miall. The latter also styled Autumn for her appearance on day one of the Cheltenham Festival.