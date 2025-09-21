Bad Bunny has announced his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, a global run from November 2025 to July 2026 that will take him across Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

The tour will not include any US dates. The Puerto Rican superstar told i-D magazine that concerns about possible US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids around venues influenced his decision.

Why Bad Bunny Skipped US Dates

Bad Bunny, one of the world's most streamed artists, said the decision was deliberate. 'There were many reasons why I didn't show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate,' he said in the interview. 'I've performed there many times. All of them have been successful. All of them have been magnificent.'

The comments have fuelled wider discussion online about how immigration enforcement affects Latino communities and the entertainment industry in the US.

Bad Bunny World Tour Dates Overview

The Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour will open on 21 November 2025 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Over the following months, Bad Bunny will perform 57 shows across multiple continents.

Key cities include:

Mexico City, Mexico

Buenos Aires, Argentina

São Paulo, Brazil

Sydney, Australia

Barcelona, Spain

London, United Kingdom

Milan, Italy

The tour will conclude on 26 July 2026 in Warsaw, Poland. Tickets have been in high demand, with several venues reporting record online queues.

Setlist Secrets and Fan Expectations

Bad Bunny's setlist for the upcoming tour is expected to combine tracks from his 2025 album Debí Tirar Más Fotos with earlier global hits. His residency shows in Puerto Rico offered the first glimpse of likely inclusions, with songs such as Mónaco, Un Preview and Un x100to drawing strong reactions from audiences.

Fans speculate on social media about surprise songs and rotating tracks, a feature that Bad Bunny has used in previous tours. The mix of new material and established hits is anticipated to keep each performance unique.

Jacobo Morales' Surprising Role

Acclaimed Puerto Rican filmmaker and cultural figure Jacobo Morales played a visible role in Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico residency, appearing in a short film shown during the shows. Morales, known for his storytelling and cinematic style, shared reflections on Puerto Rican identity and home, adding a narrative layer to the performance.

The residency featured elaborate stage designs inspired by Puerto Rican landscapes, including mountains and local flora, along with symbolic props such as a one-story house reflecting traditional island architecture.

Industry insiders note that Morales' cameo and creative input contributed to the residency's theatrical approach, which may continue to influence elements of the forthcoming world tour.

Puerto Rico Residency and Global Livestream

Before embarking on the world tour, Bad Bunny staged No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, a residency at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. Spanning 31 shows between July and September 2025, the residency was partially reserved for Puerto Rican residents, with the first nine shows exclusive to locals.

The final show, titled Una Más, will take place on 20 September 2025. While attendance is limited to Puerto Rican fans, it will be livestreamed globally through Amazon Prime Video, the Amazon Music app and Twitch. This allows international audiences to experience the spectacle ahead of the world tour.