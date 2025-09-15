Australian model Gabriella Brooks confirmed her engagement to actor Liam Hemsworth on 12 September 2025, five years after they first went public with their relationship and six years after they were first linked by speculation.

The announcement, made via Instagram, featured a subtle beachside photo series including a clear glimpse of her diamond engagement ring. But while the internet celebrated the couple's milestone, online speculation reignited an unresolved rumour: Was Brooks once one of Miley Cyrus' backup dancers?

The Engagement That Rekindled Past Connections

Brooks, 28, has been quietly dating Hemsworth, 35, since late 2019. Their romance began shortly after Hemsworth's high-profile split from pop star Miley Cyrus, with whom he had an on-off relationship spanning a decade. Although their marriage officially ended in January 2020, Cyrus' music, particularly her 2023 hit 'Flowers', is widely believed to be about their turbulent past.

Following the song's release, fans started connecting the dots online. A 2014 performance of Miley Cyrus resurfaced, featuring a dancer who looked noticeably similar to Brooks. With freckles, posture, and facial features appearing to match, TikTok users speculated that the model had once worked for the singer — sparking thousands of comments and comparison videos.

Rumour or Reality: Was Brooks a Dancer for Miley?

Despite the viral theories, there is no verified evidence that Gabriella Brooks was ever a backup dancer for Miley Cyrus. The timeline places Brooks at around 17 years old during the alleged performance, and while she was modelling internationally at the time, no credible source, nor Brooks herself, has confirmed any connection to Cyrus' tour or dance team.

The rumours have persisted due to fan-led sleuthing, but they remain unsupported. Official biographies, interviews, and agency profiles list Brooks' modelling and academic pursuits but make no mention of a professional dance background. The theory, fuelled largely by fan speculation, remains unconfirmed.

miley cyrus wearing a 'flowers' outfit during a performance with back up dancer gabriella brooks, who liam hemsworth is currently dating pic.twitter.com/OfSs2MZ8RG — 𝕽𝖊𝖇𝖔𝖗𝖓 • (@ifheavenexists) January 17, 2023

Who Is Gabriella Brooks?

Brooks was born in Sydney to a Singaporean-Chinese mother and a Kiwi father. She began modelling at age 14 after being scouted, which led to early opportunities in Paris Fashion Week and major editorial shoots. Her modelling portfolio now includes campaigns for Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Stuart Weitzman. She is signed to several top agencies across Australia, the US, and the UK.

Brooks briefly studied archaeology and ancient history at the University of Sydney but paused her education when her modelling career took off. In a January 2024 interview with Harper's Bazaar Australia, she expressed interest in returning to university to study literature. The same interview noted her first foray into acting, including a short film in 2018 and ongoing work with an acting coach.

Before her relationship with Hemsworth, Brooks dated Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975. The two began dating in 2015 and remained together for four years before parting ways in 2019, shortly before Brooks was first linked with Hemsworth.

Brooks shares a close connection with Hemsworth's family and has occasionally attended red carpet events with her fiancé, including the U.K. premiere of 'Limitless: Live Better Now' in July 2025. Despite her public-facing profession, Brooks maintains a relatively low profile and rarely discusses her personal life. In a 2021 interview, she described her relationship as 'sacred' and stressed the importance of keeping it private.

A Quiet Relationship Under Public Scrutiny

Brooks and Hemsworth reportedly spent much of the COVID-19 lockdown living together at his Byron Bay estate. While they've kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, they've made occasional joint appearances at film premieres and Wimbledon. Their engagement marks a new chapter after nearly six years together.

Brooks has over 209,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares a mix of modelling work and personal travels. A March 2024 trip to Singapore, her mother's birthplace, was one of her most sentimental posts, shared alongside her sister.

Fan Response

Fans have flooded Brooks and Hemsworth's engagement announcement post with mixed responses to the news, both responding positively and negatively. Comments like 'What is wrong with you people?! Are you all children? They have all moved on, you need to as well. Congratulations to the happy couple!' are interspersed with others, such as 'miley's ex getting married to miley's ex dancer' and 'why does she look like miley?'

Among the reactions are comments saying 'that's miley's backup dancer btw'. Although Gabriella Brooks bears a resemblance to a dancer in a 2014 Miley Cyrus performance, there is no factual basis linking her to Cyrus' backup crew. The theory, while widespread online, has not been substantiated by any official source. Brooks remains known for her work in fashion, her academic interests, and her long-standing relationship with Hemsworth.