Bill Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach, has been in the spotlight this week as he kicked off his first season as head coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

At 73, he was accompanied by his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24, who has been visible at games and events, including sitting in a VIP box opposite NFL legend Randy Moss during UNC's season opener against Texas Christian University on 1 September.

Hudson has also been active online, sharing photos from the field, celebrating Belichick's announcement that UNC football would be featured in a new Hulu docuseries, and even sporting attention-grabbing outfits that complement the public's fascination with their 49-year age gap.

While some reports suggested she had limited access to UNC facilities, the university confirmed she is welcome and continues to manage Belichick's personal brand outside football. But that doesn't stop the internet from going gaga over the mammoth age gap between the two.

1. Red Carpet at NFL Honours

Bill Belichick hits the red carpet.



Hudson and Belichick were seen hand-in-hand at the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honours event in New Orleans, February 2025.

Hudson wore a chic red-carpet ensemble while standing beside Belichick, marking one of their first major public appearances together. Fans and media outlets immediately noted the couple's age difference.

2. On the Field at UNC

Hudson shared a picture with Belichick on the UNC football field, where he began his head coaching tenure.

She wears a Tar Heel blue jacket while blowing a kiss over her shoulder as she walks beside her man, demonstrating her playful side and visibility at the season opener against TCU.

3. Viral Beach Yoga

One of the most viral moments of Hudson and Belichick belongs to their acro-yoga session on the beach. These pictures, posted by Hudson on her Instagram, quickly became a meme on social media.

While some users appreciated them sharing their time together at the beach, most came directly attacking the couple by making comments like, 'Our dad used to play the aeroplane game with us as kids too.'

4. The 'Air Jordon' Fan Sign

The Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson era has begun in Chapel Hill. pic.twitter.com/ObJS6znbqD — Ross Martin (@RossMartinNC) September 1, 2025

While the beach moment became a point of humour among some users, at Belichick's UNC debut, a fan held up a sign referencing the viral beach yoga photos, dubbing her 'Air Jordon'. The image shows Hudson's influence extending into fan culture, as spectators continue to engage with the couple's public persona.

5. In the Suite with Randy Moss

TRENDING: Bill Belichick‘s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is sitting next to Randy Moss in the suite at the UNC game.



👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/xch5YtszFK — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 2, 2025

Hudson was photographed in a VIP suite with NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss during Belichick's first UNC game.

The photos show her leaning into the action of the game, underscoring her presence at key football moments despite the much-controversial age difference.

6. Posing with Lil Wayne

The picture, shared by Hudson on Instagram, shows her and Belichick posing with rapper Lil Wayne.

Hudson described it as a 'bucket list item', highlighting her social media-savvy nature and ability to generate public attention alongside her high-profile boyfriend.

7. Birthday Moment

Hudson took to her Instagram to share some moments from Belichick's birthday party, where the pair can be seen joyfully celebrating the coach. In the caption, Hudson described Belichick as her 'twin flame,' saying, 'Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my twin flame.'

8. Bill and Jordon's Halloween Celebration

After the viral beach pictures, another set of photos of the couple, which went viral on social media, was their Halloween costume moment, where Hudson was dressed as a mermaid and Belichick as a fisherman.

Many of the users found the photo ironic as Hudson's parents ran a fishery in Hancock, Maine, meaning his father is a fisherman. Hence, some of the comments read in the post were hitting that nail by saying, 'Ah, father-daughter bonding.'

9. Vacation Pictures

The couple has been spotted at various public outings and vacations, with Hudson often sharing photos of their life together on her Instagram account.

10. Belichick's Insta Debut

While welcoming her beau on Instagram, Hudson posted a sweet arrival of the football coach, saying, 'This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !! 🐐 Welcome to the 'Gram, Billy!!!!'

The couple's 49-year age difference, combined with Hudson's active public appearances and social media moments, continues to spark conversation and controversy as well. These photos show why the pair dominate headlines and why Hudson has earned her 'trademark' notoriety in the public.