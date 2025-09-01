KEY POINTS Viral footage shows him putting the hat in his wife's bag while the boy protested.

A Polish millionaire has found himself at the centre of international outrage after being caught on camera allegedly snatching a signed hat from a young boy at the US Open.

The incident occurred on Thursday night after Polish tennis star Kamil Majchrzak's surprise victory over ninth seed Karen Khachanov. While signing autographs courtside, Majchrzak appeared to gesture towards a child named Brock, handing him a hat with his signature. However, footage from the live broadcast shows Polish businessman Piotr Szczerek intercepting the moment, seizing the cap from the boy and slipping it into his wife's bag, despite the child's protests.

Tennis Star Caught Off-Guard

Majchrzak confirmed Szczerek's identity to the New York Post over the weekend, though he insisted the mix-up had been unintentional on his part.

'Obviously it was some kind of confusion', Majchrzak said. 'I was pointing, giving the hat, but I had a lot going on after my match, after being super tired and super excited for the win. I just missed it. I'm sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions.'

The 28-year-old tennis pro added that Szczerek had previously sponsored Poland's tennis federation, complicating the fallout.

Online Backlash

The video quickly went viral, sparking a torrent of criticism both in the United States and in Szczerek's home country. On the Polish job site Gowork.pl, furious users left scathing remarks.

'Only an ordinary idiot and a jerk could snatch a hat from a child's hands', one critic wrote. Another blasted: 'You can't buy class'.

Others took aim at Szczerek's role as CEO of paving company Drogbruk. 'If the company's president so unscrupulously stole a child's hat, if I were a customer, I would no longer use his services', one commenter posted. Another added: 'I'd be afraid he'd steal from me too'.

Following the backlash, Szczerek deactivated his social media accounts. Spanish outlet MARCA reported that the millionaire and his family have been in damage-control mode ever since.

Who is Piotr Szczerek?

Szczerek co-founded Drogbruk with his wife Anna in 1999. The couple, who live in Kalisz, Poland, are known locally for their love of tennis. Their home boasts a private court, where they once hosted Polish tennis star Urszula Radwanska.

Anna, also an avid player, previously described the court as 'the most wonderful gift of my life', explaining that their employees built it as a birthday surprise. Together, the pair compete in doubles tournaments, while Piotr has reached the second division of the Kalisz Tennis Association.

Drogbruk has grown into a leading paving company in Poland, with the Szcereks positioning themselves as supporters of sport, sponsoring local tennis players including Piotr Matuszewski.

Attempt to Make Amends

Majchrzak said Szczerek had attempted to reconcile with the family following the backlash.

'He also wanted to make things right, so I gave him the credentials for Brock's mom on the same social media I was using to contact her', the player revealed. 'So, maybe he can make things right himself.'

Whether Szczerek's apology will be enough to repair the reputational damage remains to be seen.

A Happy Ending for Brock

Despite the controversy, the young fan at the centre of the debacle did not leave empty-handed. Using what he called the 'power of the internet', Majchrzak tracked down Brock and his family, meeting them on Saturday to present a fresh autographed cap along with other keepsakes.

'Today after warm up I had a nice meeting,' the tennis star wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of himself handing over the gifts. 'Do you recognize?' he added, with a hat emoji.

In the clip, Brock can be seen beaming as he tries on the cap, posing for photos with Majchrzak and proudly showing off his haul.

Majchrzak later shared another photo captioned: 'Hello World, Together with Brock we wish you a great day!'

Public Outrage Persists

For many observers, the story illustrates the enduring expectation that sportsmanship extends beyond the court. While Brock ultimately received his memento, the image of a wealthy executive pocketing a child's prize has left a sour taste.

'It's not just about the hat,' one online critic wrote. 'It's about decency. If you steal joy from a child, what does that say about you?'

As the US Open continues, the incident serves as a reminder that sometimes it is not the players but the spectators who create the most unforgettable headlines.