Who's the strongest of them all? Netflix is giving its subscribers a new reality-competition series that will surely hook them on the platform, Physical: Asia. While it's not the first of its kind, in terms of competition, Physical: Asia is making history as the first program to feature national teams of athletes, and the Philippines team, led by boxing champ Manny Pacquiao, is something to watch out for.

What Is Physical: Asia & How It Convinced Manny Pacquiao To Take Part In The Competition

Netflix's Physical: Asia is a reality competition series, inspired by Korea's Physical: 100. The show features eight countries: Austria, Thailand, South Korea, Mongolia, Japan, Indonesia, Turkey, and the Philippines.​

Each country is represented by six members and led by its nation's most celebrated sportsperson. The Philippines team probably has the most popular figure, as it is led by Manny Pacquiao, the eight-division world champion in boxing history.

It's safe to say that most, if not all, have already heard about how Pacquiao dominated the boxing ring. This time, he will show his competitive side in another way.

Series creator Jang Ho-gi admitted that they didn't have a hard time getting Pacquiao on the show because when they pitched the project, he fell in love with it immediately.

'We reached out to Pacquiao several times. He invited us to his home in the Philippines, where we got to watch him train and even shared a home-cooked meal together,' Jang said per Inquirer. 'I explained the concept of the Physical series to him and he immediately agreed to join the show that same day.'

Meet Team Philippines Competing on Netflix's Physical: Asia

Five other athletes join Manny Pacquiao to represent the Philippines in Physical: Asia. Mark 'Mugen' Striegl, a Filipino-American sambo athlete and MMA competitor; Ray Jefferson Querubin, a powerlifter; Robyn Lauren Brown, a national track and field hurdler; Justin Coveney, a rugby athlete; and Lara Liwanag, a CrossFit athlete.​

Each team member is expected to bring their best and take the Philippines to the top spot in the competition. Striegl will show his combat discipline; Querubin will share his raw strength; Brown her speed and agility; Coveney his endurance, teamwork, and contact sport experience; and Liwanag her expertise in high-intensity and physical challenges.

What Does Team Philippines Say About Physical: Asia?

Team Philippines leader Manny Pacquiao spoke with ABS-CBN News and expressed his excitement for the upcoming show. According to him, the challenges were tough and the competition was tight. All participants, including their competitors, were reportedly very strong.

'It's gonna be exciting,' Pacquiao said.

Liwanag also shared a sneak peek of Physical: Asia on Instagram, where the participants can be seen being pushed to their limits. 'This game is absolute hell,' she wrote in the caption.

Brown also shared a series of photos and videos documenting Team Philippines' preparations for the competition. 'Power sessions hit different when your team's beside you,' she captioned the post, before adding, 'Strength isn't just built — it's shared.'

Brown teased that it was the behind-the-scenes of how the Philippines team members hit the gym together 'before the challenge.' In one shot, all five posed with a huge smile, showing how ready they were to dominate Physical: Asia.

In another video, Brown said it was just 6 a.m., and they were on their way to the gym. The next clips feature them working out in the gym. In another video, Striegl seemingly teaches his teammates a trick to escape when they are grabbed from behind.

Catch Team Philippines in Physical: Asia, premiering Tuesday, 28 October 2025.