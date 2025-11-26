Suspect in Custody After 2 National Guards Shot Near White House: Scene Secured
Suspect in custody; two National Guardsmen shot near White House.
Gunfire erupted in the heart of Washington, DC, striking two military service members just moments from the executive mansion. Authorities have since secured the downtown sector and taken a suspect into custody following the massive law enforcement response.
Panic Near the White House as National Guardsmen Targeted
Two uniformed personnel, appearing to be National Guardsmen, were shot at the intersection of 17th and I streets. Two sources familiar with the ongoing situation confirmed the attack occurred merely blocks away from the White House.
Secret Service and Police Scramble to Secure the Scene
Images shared by Newsmax reporter Mike Carter displayed US Secret Service agents responding to the incident.
The Metropolitan Police Department issued a statement on X, confirming a significant breakthrough: 'The scene is secured. One suspect is in custody.'
Police remain on the scene as the investigation continues. Officials have not yet released the status of the victims.
