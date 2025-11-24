A Pennsylvania junior firefighter who saw a local fire chief and his wife as parental figures is now at the centre of an abuse case that has rocked their community. Police say she exposed herself to the 14-year-old volunteer and told him to hurry up and turn 18 so she could have sex with him.

Teen Volunteer Says Trust Was Broken

Investigators say the teenager was a volunteer junior firefighter with the Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Department in Leet Township, Pennsylvania.

According to court documents, he told police he had treated then-Chief Nathan Turner and his wife, Stephanie Ann Turner, like parents until she began hitting on him and discussing hopes that they would eventually have sex when he reached adulthood.

The boy reported that the behaviour escalated while he was visiting the couple's home in Leet Township.

Court papers state that Stephanie Turner allegedly commented on his appearance and made clear she wanted a future sexual relationship once he turned 18.

Text Messages Detail Alleged Nude Encounter

Police say the teen described an incident in which Stephanie Turner allegedly walked around topless in front of him at the couple's home.

According to the criminal complaint, she then pulled down her trousers and exposed her genitals, later joking about it with her husband.

Those allegations are backed up by text messages investigators say were exchanged between the couple.

Over the summer, Nathan Turner allegedly texted his wife: 'You literally took your pants off in front of him,' to which she replied, 'Yes, I did.'

Phone Seized In Separate Theft Probe

The explicit messages were not discovered during a child-abuse inquiry but during a separate investigation into a theft from the Sewickley Water Authority, where Nathan Turner had previously worked.

Police say his phone was seized in that case, and detectives then uncovered messages in which the couple allegedly discussed 'illegal activities' with the 14-year-old boy.​

Court records indicate that the texts referenced the alleged exposure at the Leet Township home and the plan to wait until the boy turned 18 to have sex.​

Investigators say those findings triggered the child-corruption case now facing the former chief and his wife.​​

Ex-Chief And Wife Face Multiple Charges

Online court documents show Nathan Turner and Stephanie Ann Turner have been charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent exposure, harassment, open lewdness, and criminal conspiracy.​​

Warrants have been requested in connection with the alleged offences, according to local media reports.​​

The boy was 14 at the time of the alleged conduct, and authorities say the text exchanges date from July of this year.​

No trial date has yet been set, and the couple has not publicly commented on the allegations.

Fire Department Distances Itself From Couple

In a statement dated 24 November 2025 on Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Protective Association Inc. letterhead, the department said it currently has no comment on the recent allegations concerning former Chief Nathan Turner and his wife Stephanie Turner.

It said any requests for information or comment should be directed to the law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.

'Mr. Turner and his wife are no longer associated with the department and no longer participate in any capacity with the department. Mr. Turner resigned as Chief in August of 2025 and has not participated in any capacity in the department since his resignation.'

The department added that the allegations against the couple are 'concerning and serious' and said they do not reflect the values and standards of the department, the fire service, or the community.