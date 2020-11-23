BTS has continued their winning streak at the American Music Awards 2020. The popular South Korean band was named the winner in the "Favorite Duo or Group" award in the pop/rock category at the AMAs for the third consecutive year.

The band also took home the award for the favorite social artist. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, BTS was not able to personally attend the awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. However, the seven-member band still managed to please their fans with a stunning performance all the way from Seoul, South Korea.

RM, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook gave a performance of "Life Goes On," a single from their latest album "BE", which was released just two days prior to the awards show. It was their first performance of the song.

Instead of their usual elaborate choreography routines, the band went for a tender performance against the backdrop of a greenscreen which filled the empty stadium with stunning fireworks. The K-pop band then went back to their energetic selves as they performed their single "Dynamite," which is also their first English language track.

The band also sent out a video accepting the award, expressing gratitude towards their fanbase collectively known as ARMY. In the video, the band members excluding Suga thanked fans for their love and support and also spoke about their recently-released album "BE".

In the video, RM noted that they wish bandmate Suga was there to celebrate the victory with them. Suga recently underwent shoulder surgery and has been resting ever since. The band also apologised for not being at the venue in person.

Read more MTV EMAs 2020: BTS wins big with four awards, thanks ARMY

"We got this title last year too, so thank you for your continued support and love, especially in a year so full of uncertainties and doubts," RM added.

Further talking about their new album, Jin said: "In the middle of this, we want to remain as a group that brings comfort to the world through music. That's exactly what we wanted to do with our new album as well to tell ARMY that despite everything, our life goes on."

BTS won their first AMA in 2018 for top social artist, making history by becoming the first South Korean artists to win an award at the show. They went on to win the award in the same category in 2019, along with claiming the Favorite Duo or Group award in the pop/rock category.