The trailer for Michael, the highly anticipated 2026 biopic about Michael Jackson, has sparked worldwide attention and debate. Released on 6 November 2025, it offers the first glimpse of the pop icon's extraordinary career and complex personal life, reigniting conversations about his musical genius and controversial legacy (according to The Guardian).

A £125 Million Biopic Aiming to Set New Standards

With a reported production budget of around £125 million (US $155 million), Michael ranks among the most expensive music biopics ever produced. Such a significant investment underscores the studio's confidence in Jackson's global appeal and its ambition to deliver a cinematic spectacle rather than a low‑key biographical story.

Filming wrapped in May 2024, but reshoots and adjustments pushed the release to 24 April 2026 (Variety). Delays reflect the production team's focus on balancing visual spectacle with narrative depth.

Jaafar Jackson Brings the King of Pop to Life

Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, takes on the iconic role, blending family legacy with professional performance. Written by Oscar‑nominated John Logan, the film traces Jackson from his childhood with the Jackson 5 to his solo dominance. The trailer features precise recreations of signature moments, including the Thriller music video and electrifying Super Bowl performances (Entertainment Weekly).

Supporting actors include Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, and Miles Teller as long‑time adviser John Branca. Together, they explore the pressures of family, fame, and industry expectations that shaped Jackson's life.

Why the Trailer Has Sparked Global Excitement

Several factors have driven the trailer's viral reaction:

Nostalgia for fans worldwide: Jackson's catalogue has sold over 350 million records, and songs like 'Billie Jean' and 'Beat It' continue to dominate streaming platforms.

High-production spectacle: With £125 million invested, the film promises elaborate stage recreations, costumes, and choreography.

Social‑media buzz: Searches for 'Michael Jackson biopic trailer' and related keywords surged within hours, illustrating the global appetite for the story.

The combination of nostalgia, scale and cultural relevance ensures the film's trailer is trending across multiple platforms.

Controversy: Legacy Under Scrutiny

While the trailer emphasises Jackson's musical achievements, it has drawn criticism for what it omits. Allegations of child abuse, health struggles and legal battles remain largely unaddressed.

Industry insiders have suggested early drafts of the screenplay were 'disingenuous' in portraying the allegations, sparking debates over whether the film leans too heavily on mythology rather than truth. These concerns have amplified discussions about the responsibilities of biopic storytelling.

How Delays Heighten Expectations

Originally scheduled for a 2025 release, Michael now premieres on 24 April 2026. The postponement has increased anticipation, creating pressure to deliver a compelling narrative that honours Jackson's achievements while addressing his complexities.

The delay also allows for a phased marketing rollout. Audiences can expect additional trailers, interviews, soundtrack releases, and international premieres. Given the budget and scale, box‑office expectations are high.

What Audiences Can Anticipate in 2026

Michael aims to appeal to both long‑time fans and new audiences. Key points to watch include:

The portrayal of Jackson's artistry alongside personal struggles.

Recreated iconic performances that showcase his influence on music and dance.

The film's handling of controversy may determine its critical reception.

Analysts note that music biopics with budgets over £100 million tend to be polarising but generate significant global attention. Michael could become a major cultural moment if it balances spectacle with honest storytelling.

A Cultural Event or Myth in the Making?

Michael is more than a film, it is a cultural event. Jackson's life was marked by extraordinary talent, global impact and personal challenges. As one critic put it: 'Jackson deserves a story that tells the truth, not just the glitter.' With a £125 million investment, multi‑year production, and a star‑studded cast, expectations are sky‑high.

Whether the film honours both the brilliance and the complexity of Michael Jackson remains to be seen, but the trailer has already set the stage for a heated, global discussion.