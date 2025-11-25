HBO Max has launched a Black Friday deal that could change how viewers access premium streaming content. For a limited time, the platform is offering a one-year subscription at just £2.30 a month (approximately $3), reducing the total cost to £27 (Approximately $36) for the year. This comes as many streaming services continue to raise prices, making this offer an unusual opportunity to access a vast library at a reduced rate.

The deal applies to HBO Max's Basic With Ads plan, which normally costs £8.40 a month (approximately $11) and allows streaming on two devices in full HD. Subscribers can sign up either directly through HBO Max's website or as an add-on via Prime Video for existing users. The offer does not apply to the Standard or Premium plans, which provide additional features such as offline downloads, expanded live sports coverage, four simultaneous streams, and 4K video with Dolby Atmos sound.

The Standard plan costs £14 a month (approximately $18.49) and offers more flexibility in device usage and offline downloads. The Premium plan costs £17.50 a month (approximately $23) and includes up to 100 downloadable titles in 4K, alongside the highest video and audio quality. While the features of each plan differ, the primary appeal of this Black Friday deal lies in HBO Max's extensive library of content.

What's Included

Subscribers gain access to the full catalogue of HBO originals, including popular series such as House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, and Euphoria. In addition, the platform includes recent Warner Bros. theatrical releases like Dune: Part Two and Barbie. Discovery content adds reality favourites including Fixer Upper: The Hotel and 90 Day Fiancé, while live sports coverage on TNT and TBS channels features NHL games, NASCAR, college football, and more.

It should be noted that live sports availability may be restricted to certain tiers and regions, and 4K streaming is limited to selected titles. Despite these limitations, HBO Max's plan structure offers flexibility compared with other premium services that have recently limited simultaneous streams or increased subscription costs. For viewers who want both entertainment and value, this plan presents a competitive option.

What Sets This Deal Apart

The timing of this Black Friday promotion makes it particularly attractive, as it allows viewers to catch up on recent releases without committing to the standard monthly rate. Unlike other services that have increased prices or restricted access, this deal provides the full experience of HBO Max's Basic plan at a fraction of the usual cost. Those interested in exploring the service can take advantage of this short-term offer to watch current shows and films at a reduced price.

For households considering multiple viewers or devices, the plan covers two simultaneous streams in full HD, sufficient for many users. While the Standard and Premium tiers provide additional benefits, the Black Friday deal makes premium content accessible to a wider audience. Subscribers can enjoy the breadth of HBO originals, Warner Bros. films, Discovery series, and select live sports, all included in this limited-time offer.

Access and Comparison

This one-year Black Friday subscription gives potential subscribers a clear view of what HBO Max offers. It allows users to evaluate the service alongside other streaming platforms without paying full price. By reducing the monthly cost, HBO Max provides both an incentive to join and a low-risk way to explore its catalogue, which includes hit series, blockbuster films, and live sports content.

The offer ends after the Black Friday period.