After weeks of teasing shadows, glimpses and distorted manifestations, 'Welcome to Derry' finally unleashes Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise in Episode 5 — and the payoff has left horror fans buzzing.

The long-delayed reveal, crafted by showrunners Andy and Barbara Muschietti, is being hailed as one of the most effective moments in the series so far.

What began as subtle hints and psychological dread erupts into full-scale terror beneath Neibolt Street, confirming that Pennywise is back — and arguably more frightening than ever.

The Strategy Behind Delaying Pennywise's Return

The Muschietti siblings deliberately chose to withhold the full clown reveal until halfway through the season. Andy Muschietti told TV Insider that their approach was simple: 'We decided to delay the introduction of Pennywise ... so we hint at him many, many times.'

Barbara Muschietti likened Pennywise to their own Jaws-like creature: 'He's our shark. Familiarity is the enemy of that.'

Keeping the clown out of view allowed the tension to build gradually. Jason Fuchs, co-showrunner, told EW.com that television offers more room to explore other manifestations of 'It' — monstrous shapes, uncanny impersonations, dreamlike visions — all of which add to the mounting dread before the proper form appears.

The Big Reveal: What Happens in Episode 5

According to Slashfilm, the episode's sewers underneath Neibolt Street become the stage for Pennywise's return.

A traumatised Matty (played by Miles Eckhardt), previously believed to be dead, leads the other children into the darkness--only to transform in a horrifying moment into Skarsgård's Pennywise.

TVLine reports the military also intensifies its involvement: Leroy and his men venture underground, while the Losers Club attempts a rescue mission.

In a tense climax, Pennywise corners Lilly — but backs off when she holds a glowing dagger, a mysterious artefact revealed in earlier episodes.

Skarsgård's Return: Why He Almost Didn't

Bill Skarsgård has admitted that he initially hesitated before signing on to reprise the role of Pennywise. In a past interview, he said he felt 'done' with the role after the It films, noting the psychological toll it takes.

His close friendship with the Muschiettis, however, ultimately persuaded him to return, allowing the series to dive deeper into aspects of Pennywise's character that were not explored in the films.

Skarsgård also hinted that this version of Pennywise would not hold back: 'It's pretty hardcore ... It's not the G-rated Pennywise,' he told a podcast.

Behind the Scenes: Crafting a Chilling Entrance

According to Entertainment Weekly, the delayed reveal was a creative choice made to heighten suspense. In fact, different versions of It appear earlier: as mutant creatures, distorted figures, and uncanny impersonations--all designed to unsettle viewers before the full clown arrives.

Miles Eckhardt, who plays Matty, reportedly worked with Skarsgård to get the transition right — from innocent boy to manifesting monster. The moment is eerie, visceral, and clearly designed to make the audience unsteady.

Emotional Weight: More Than Just a Scare

Episode 5 doesn't just serve horror — it carries emotional stakes, too. As SoapCentral notes, Pauly Russo, one of Leroy's closest allies, dies in the episode while protecting Will.

Meanwhile, Dick Hallorann experiences a psychic breakdown: his 'lockbox,' a mental safeguard passed down through his grandmother, is cracked open, suggesting more profound psychological trauma.

These moments give the episode not just jump scares but real emotional resonance, illustrating that Pennywise's return isn't just about physical terror — it's also about psychological scars.

Why Fans Are Buzzing

The reveal of Pennywise marks a turning point in Welcome to Derry. Social media and fan forums have lit up with reactions.

Many praised the payoff, saying the slow burn made Pennywise's appearance more impactful. Others are calling for more of Skarsgård's clown — hoping this is just the beginning.

For horror fans, the payoff was worth the wait. For the creators, the calculated delay seems to have preserved the character's mystery and dread.

And for Skarsgård, it's a return that allows him to explore previously uncharted facets of Pennywise — with fresh depth and chilling impact.