Thailand's Gotchabelle Gotchapan may only be the first runner-up of Miss Grand International 2025, but in the Philippines she has become the unexpected breakout star of the pageant season.

Her recent visit to the country sparked a wave of online admiration, with Filipino fans declaring her 'the real queen' and pushing her name to trend across multiple platforms.

In a pageant year dominated by Miss Universe 2025 headlines, it is Gotchabelle who has captured the hearts of pageant-obsessed Filipinos.

Miss Grand International 2025 Highlights

Miss Grand International 2025 was held on 18 October in Bangkok, Thailand, where Emma Mary Tiglao of the Philippines was crowned the winner.

Gotchabelle Gotchapan finished as first runner-up, earning praise for her stage presence, interview performance and rapport with fellow contestants.

The competition, known for its strong following in Southeast Asia, has seen its top finishers gain rapid popularity online, particularly within active fan communities in Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Philippines recorded significant engagement surrounding the event, as Tiglao's win marked a standout milestone for the national pageant community.

Despite this, fans quickly shifted their attention to Gotchabelle after watching clips of her warm interactions with supporters and her natural charm both on and off the stage.

Warm Welcome in the Philippines

Gotchabelle's growing popularity intensified after her arrival in the Philippines, where she joined Tiglao for several public appearances.

At a homecoming celebration in Pampanga, she was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd composed of fans, vloggers and pageant bloggers.

Social-media videos show her waving at supporters, posing for photos and engaging with local residents.

One moment that drew particular attention was a viral clip of Gotchabelle trying balut, a well-known Filipino delicacy.

The video circulated on Facebook and TikTok, generating thousands of comments praising her willingness to embrace local culture.

Fan-run pages described her as 'down to earth' and 'naturally charismatic,' contributing to a growing narrative that she had found a 'second home' in the Philippines.

Fans Highlight Her Appeal

Within Filipino pageant communities, online discussions point to Gotchabelle's relatability as a key factor behind her rising fanbase.

Users on pageant forums and social-media groups widely shared highlights of her competition performance, praising her stage walk, poise and facial expressions during the final round.

Others noted that her interactions with Filipino fans appeared genuine, with several commenting on how comfortable she looked during her Philippine tour.

Her participation in local events alongside Tiglao further increased her visibility. Photos of the pair circulated widely, with many Filipino supporters expressing admiration for their camaraderie.

Some fan accounts even suggested that Gotchabelle received an equal, if not greater, level of attention than other visiting international contestants.

A Reflection of the Philippines' Pageant Culture

The Philippines is known for its highly engaged pageant community, with superfans who closely follow multiple international competitions.

Social-media activity spikes whenever a visiting beauty queen arrives in the country, and Gotchabelle's reception reflects this strong culture of appreciation.

Foreign contestants who show enthusiasm for Filipino traditions often experience significant boosts in visibility, and Gotchabelle has become one of the latest beneficiaries of this phenomenon.

Rising Influence Across Southeast Asia

Her growing popularity in the Philippines has contributed to broader interest across the region. Pageant observers note that runners-up in Miss Grand International frequently achieve celebrity-level recognition, aided by strong digital fan engagement.

Gotchabelle's case highlights how Southeast Asian audiences increasingly shape the online trajectory of beauty queens through shares, edits and fan-driven campaigns.