What began as an exercise in religious expression descended into physical intimidation at Colorado State University just before the Thanksgiving break.

A student attempting to chalk Bible verses on campus grounds found himself the target of visceral hostility, culminating in an alleged assault where an agitator spat on him. The confrontation unfolded amidst a clash of ideologies, as religious imagery was systematically defaced and rewritten to reflect progressive political talking points.

Religious Messages Altered to Depict Transgender Jesus

Blake Jones, a Catholic student and member of the university's Turning Point USA chapter, arrived at the Lory Student Centre Plaza on 19 November. His intention was to engage peers in dialogue and inscribe scripture on the pavement. However, the plaza was already occupied by a demonstration organised by Students for Justice in Palestine, the Young Democratic Socialists of America, and other left-leaning organisations. These groups had gathered to oppose Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) presence on campus, as well as federal pushback against diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

The atmosphere quickly turned adversarial as religious displays were targeted for modification. Jones noted that earlier in the day, several Christian messages had been overwritten by activists to invert their meaning. The phrase 'abortion is murder' was altered to read 'abortion is awesome,' while 'God loves you' was edited to declare 'God loves trans people.' Perhaps most strikingly, demonstrators drew a transgender depiction of Jesus Christ over a large chalk cross and replaced biblical text with pro-transgender slogans.

'On our campus Christianity seems to be the only religion people feel comfortable openly mocking,' Jones told Fox News. 'I see anti-Christian messages in the plaza every single day, but never anything close to that level directed toward other faiths.'

Aggressor Charges Student and Spits on Clothes

The situation escalated from vandalism to physical confrontation when Jones, who was wearing a red MAGA hat, began chalking verses. Two students approached him from behind, with one quickly becoming aggressive. According to Jones, the student used profanity, labelled him a 'bad Christian,' and questioned whether Jesus would approve of his 'hateful beliefs.'

When Jones attempted to ignore the provocation, the aggressor's behaviour became volatile.

'He immediately raised his hands, stiffened his body, his face contorted, and he screamed, "What the f--- did you just say to me?"' Jones recalled. 'This is when he charged at me with his fists raised. I do not have a doubt in my mind that he was planning on striking me.'

A bystander intervened to stop the punch, but the reprieve was short-lived. Approximately 10 minutes later, the same individual returned as Jones resumed his activity. The student reportedly shouted, 'f--- you' before spitting on Jones.

'I found the blob of spit on the back of my pants, and subsequently went to wash it off and report the incident to authorities,' Jones stated.

LINES DRAWN: A Colorado State University student says he was spat on and nearly assaulted while writing Bible verses at a campus protest.



He says activists rewrote his messages across campus, swapping a chalk cross for a transgender depiction of Jesus Christ and changing… pic.twitter.com/9tyUOyeIhO — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 3, 2025

Students Pray for Their Attackers Following Harassment

Sahara Bradley, a fellow TPUSA member accompanying Jones, corroborated his account of the events. She described a hostile environment where attempts to debate the chalked transgender Jesus were met with ridicule. Bradley noted that the opposing students mocked Christianity, calling her religion 'dumb' and claiming Christians 'worship air.'

Despite the hostility, Bradley and Jones chose a non-violent response. Following the spitting incident, they sat upon the defaced chalk cross to pray for those who had harassed them.

'We prayed for the people who drew the cross, because they don't know the sin they had just committed,' Bradley explained. 'We prayed for the Christian community who are fighting this battle alongside us. Lastly, we prayed that God protect us during this time. I have never felt so unsafe even in a small crowd ever. It was horrific and honestly sad.'

Hannah Hines, another student witness and coordinator for the chapter, expressed dismay at the lack of empathy shown by the demonstrators. She noted that the activists seemed intent on provoking a reaction rather than engaging in discourse.

Failing Security Cameras Hinder Investigation into Assault

Following the altercation, Jones contacted law enforcement, though he noted a significant delay in their response. He stated that there was no police presence during the protest itself and that it took roughly 25 minutes for an officer to arrive after he reported the assault. Efforts to secure evidence of the encounter have been frustrated by technical failures; the records office reportedly informed Jones that five of the six security cameras in the area were not functioning at the time of the incident.

Jones remains undeterred by the intimidation. He emphasised that retreating in the face of such aggression would be a mistake for students of faith.

'Backing down to these people and giving up is the absolute worst thing you can do,' he said. 'They try to intimidate you to force you to back down, to force you to give up, and if we as Christians continue to persevere and spread the message of Christ, that is the only way we will be able to stand up to and beat this offensive, seemingly violent, and seemingly anti-Christian culture.'

The TPUSA students indicated to the media outlet that they were unsure if the attacker was officially affiliated with the specific student groups organising the protest.