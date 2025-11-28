Sydney Sweeney, star of Euphoria and Everything Everywhere All at Once, has reportedly become a formidable figure in Hollywood, drawing attention not only for her acting talent but also for her commercial influence.

According to Brookerchooser, reported in The Blast, Sweeney's recent American Eagle advertising campaign generated a staggering $400 million (approx. £302 million) in market value for the company.

The campaign also reportedly boosted web traffic by more than 100 per cent and increased company shares by 10 per cent, far surpassing the performance of other celebrity collaborations, including Kim Kardashian's Skims partnership with Nike, which only resulted in a six per cent stock bump.

Such commercial success has elevated Sweeney's profile, positioning her as a potential rival to long-established celebrity figures.

Kardashians Allegedly Feeling Threatened

Sources speaking to Globe claim that the Kardashian family view Sweeney as a 'huge threat.'

According to a source, the Kardashians are taking a careful approach. 'It is a super touchy situation because they have a lot of the same big money backers as Sydney does, so they can't throw any sort of shade or risk offending anyone,' the source explains.

While confrontation is avoided, the family reportedly aims to 'shut her out socially,' a strategy that allows them to maintain dominance without jeopardising mutual commercial relationships.

The alleged freeze-out reportedly extends across Hollywood gatherings, red carpet events, and social functions, highlighting the subtle ways celebrity influence and social hierarchies are maintained behind the scenes.

Commercial Success Driving Tensions

Sweeney's $400 million ad impact underscores the growing importance of commercial power in Hollywood. Her ability to drive sales and market engagement reportedly surpasses that of the Kardashian brand in comparable campaigns. Analysts note that Sweeney's blend of acting prestige and brand influence gives her leverage in both the entertainment and marketing sectors.

For the Kardashians, whose empire depends on visibility and market influence, the rise of another young star commanding similar attention may create a perception of competition, explaining their alleged social distancing.

Hollywood's Delicate Balancing Act

Despite the tension, industry insiders stress that the situation is being managed carefully. The Kardashians reportedly cannot afford overt conflicts due to overlapping investors and backers, many of whom are involved in both Sweeney's and Kardashian ventures. 'This all has to be done very cautiously and behind the scenes,' a source explained.

The scenario highlights the intricate interplay among celebrity influence, business interests, and social positioning in Hollywood, where perceptions and alliances can significantly shape careers.

A Star on the Rise

Sydney Sweeney's trajectory reflects more than just acting talent; it demonstrates the growing commercial and cultural clout that younger Hollywood stars can wield. With high-profile campaigns generating hundreds of millions and attracting investor attention, Sweeney's influence appears to extend beyond traditional entertainment roles.

As the Kardashians allegedly keep her at arm's length socially, industry observers suggest that Sweeney's career and market power could continue to reshape celebrity hierarchies, signalling a potential shift in Hollywood's balance of influence.