Rapper 50 Cent has sparked outrage after comments that appeared to mock Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, while praising his current relationship with Taylor Swift.

The 48-year-old musician, known for his provocative humour, called Swift and Kelce a 'much better match than the last thing he had going on,' prompting fans to accuse him of disrespecting Nicole.

The Remark That Started It All

During a recent interview, 50 Cent praised Kelce's relationship with Swift, suggesting the pop star had a positive influence on the NFL player's public image. Although he did not mention Nicole by name, many inferred that his comparison was aimed at her, given her well-documented five-year on-and-off relationship with Kelce before their 2022 split.

Clips of the interview spread quickly across X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, where users condemned the rapper for what they saw as a backhanded insult. The remark reignited broader conversations about how women — particularly Black women — are often diminished in comparisons to white celebrities.

50 Cent reacts to Taylor Swift shouting him out on "The Life of a Showgirl" and says he's a big Travis Kelce fan too! ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/0BLw9am5eE — ExtraTV (@extratv) October 22, 2025

Social Media Backlash

Online reaction was swift and fierce. Thousands of users criticised the rapper's tone, labelling it 'tone-deaf' and 'divisive'.

'Complimenting Taylor by dragging Kayla isn't the win you think it is,' one fan wrote, while another said, 'You can celebrate one woman without putting another down.'

Supporters of 50 Cent argued that his bluntness is part of his long-standing public persona and should not be taken seriously. But others, including cultural commentators, pointed out that his remarks carried racial undertones, praising a white woman while diminishing a Black one. 'It's not just a joke when it plays into stereotypes,' one viral post read.

Spotlight on Kayla Nicole

Nicole, a sports broadcaster and fitness entrepreneur, has built her own following since her breakup with Kelce. She frequently uses her platform to promote wellness, confidence, and self-respect. She has not publicly addressed 50 Cent's remarks, but fans flooded her recent Instagram posts with messages of support, calling her 'classy,' 'strong,' and 'unbothered.'

The Swift Effect

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance continues to dominate pop culture. Since confirming their relationship in 2023, Swift's presence at NFL games has boosted television ratings and merchandise sales, a phenomenon dubbed the 'Swift Effect'. Their public appearances, from stadium suites to red-carpet events, have cemented them as America's new power couple.

However, the intense media focus on their relationship has also invited constant comparisons to Kelce's past partners, further fuelling public commentary like 50 Cent's.

What Comes Next

As of now, 50 Cent has not apologised or clarified his statement. The interview remains online, continuing to attract heated debate. Industry analysts note that controversy has always been part of his brand, but this episode may have crossed a cultural line.

'50 Cent thrives on provocation,' said media analyst Jordan Reynolds in Billboard. 'But this time, he reminded people that shock value has limits.'

For many observers, the takeaway was clear: 'You can uplift Taylor,' one viral post read, 'without tearing Kayla down.'