Ace Frehley passed away in October, and nearly a month after his demise, new reports revealed his cause of death. The KISS founding member reportedly suffered from blunt trauma injuries.

Ace Frehley's Cause Of Death Revealed

TMZ obtained a report from the Morris County Medical Examiner confirming that Ace Frehley died of blunt trauma injuries to his head. It was reportedly due to a fall in a studio that led to a hemorrhagic stroke.

The KISS guitarist suffered from multiple injuries, including a fracture to the back of his skull, a subdural hematoma, and a stroke.

Frehley's death was ruled an accident.​

Following the incident, Frehley was placed on life support. He underwent surgery to remove the subdural hematoma, but the operation was unsuccessful.

Ace Frehley's death was announced on 16 October. He was 74.​

His family released a statement saying they were 'completely devastated and heartbroken' with his passing, but they were 'fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.'

Ace Frehley was remembered at

last night's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Induction Ceremony #70sKISS⚡️ pic.twitter.com/nmNow2cQSw — Bob Nash (@bob_robertnash) November 9, 2025

Ace Frehley Death Hoax

In the days before Ace Freyle's passing last month, false rumours were claiming that he had already died. The death hoax started due to his inactivity on social media. Many interpreted his silence as an indication that he was in serious trouble.

A fabricated story featuring fake family statements went viral online. It sounded believable because it referenced Frehley's decision to cancel the remaining tour dates due to medical issues.

In October, Frehley shared a post on Instagram informing his fans that he had to make the 'difficult decision to cancel the remainder of 2025 dates' due to 'some ongoing medical issues.'

Frehley was still alive when the death hoax spread. Several outlets, including TMZ and Rolling Stone, debunked the reports saying Ace Frehley was 'alive and in good health.'

However, days later, his family confirmed that he had passed away.

Ace Frehley's KISS Legacy Revisited

KISS is a band that pioneered rock theatre in the 1970s, and it has remained popular for combining musical, visual, and cultural elements.

They dominate the stage in elaborate costumes and incorporate pyrotechnics, fire-breathing, and smoke machines into their performances. Their makeup and the onstage persona they created among themselves make them unforgettable and recognisable even to non-fans.

Ace Frehley created the 'Spaceman' persona. He is also called 'Space Ace.'

He is best remembered for his silver star makeup around his eyes, black lipstick and eyeliner, and a metallic silver jumpsuit with armour-like shoulder pieces that evoke an outer-space vibe.

Frehley's bandmates and fans grieve with his family following his passing. KISS founding members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons said in a statement that Frehley was 'an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier' and 'he is and will always be part of KISS's legacy.'

Tom Morello, a musician, songwriter, political activist, and guitarist for the bands Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, also paid tribute to Frehley on Instagram, calling the late musician, 'My first guitar hero.'

'The legendary Space Ace Frehley inspired generations to love rock n roll and love rock n roll guitar playing,' he added.

Morello said Frehley's 'unforgettable crazy laugh will be missed and never forgotten.' He also thanked the late guitarist for 'a lifetime of great music and memories.'