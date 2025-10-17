For millions of rock fans, the news of Ace Frehley's death has been a confusing emotional rollercoaster. Just days before his passing was officially confirmed, false reports claiming that the KISS guitarist had died at 74 swept across social media — sparking panic, outrage, and disbelief.

The confusion began when a viral hoax claimed that Frehley had suffered a brain bleed after a fall in his New Jersey recording studio. The fabricated article included a fake family statement and even quoted emotional tributes that never existed, giving the illusion of legitimacy. Within hours, fans and entertainment outlets were sharing the false report, mourning a legend who was, at that point, still alive.

Major outlets including Rolling Stone and TMZ quickly debunked the rumours, confirming that Ace Frehley was "alive and in good health." The 74-year-old guitarist, affectionately known as The Spaceman, reportedly found the incident "disturbing" but chose to stay silent as misinformation spiralled online.

Unfortunately, less than a month later, tragedy struck for real. Frehley passed away in hospital following complications from injuries sustained in a fall at his home studio. His family confirmed that he died peacefully in Morristown, New Jersey, surrounded by loved ones.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken," the family's official statement read. "Ace's memory will continue to live on forever."

A Legacy That Changed Rock Forever

Born Paul Daniel Frehley in The Bronx, New York, in 1951, Ace Frehley co-founded KISS in 1973 alongside Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss. With his signature smoking guitar solos, sci-fi-inspired "Spaceman" persona, and electrifying stage presence, Frehley helped define the band's sound and visual identity.

He performed on the band's first nine studio albums, including Destroyer (1976) and Love Gun (1977), before leaving in 1982 to pursue a solo career. His hit cover of "New York Groove" remains one of his most recognisable songs and a staple of classic rock playlists.

Beyond his stage persona, Frehley was a creative force who shaped the sound of KISS's golden era. He co-wrote and performed on classics like Cold Gin, Shock Me, and Parasite — tracks that became staples of the band's electrifying live shows. His 1978 solo hit New York Groove showcased his knack for melodic hooks and swaggering rock 'n' roll energy, earning him commercial and critical success outside the band.

Even after parting ways with KISS, Frehley's influence endured, inspiring countless guitarists who saw in him the perfect blend of grit, showmanship, and cosmic flair. Though he battled substance abuse and creative conflicts with the band, Frehley rejoined KISS in 1996 for their blockbuster reunion tour. Fans hailed his return as a triumphant reminder of the raw chemistry that made the group a global phenomenon.

Hoax Turned Heartbreak

The bizarre twist of Frehley's story — first 'dying' in a viral hoax before actually passing away on 16 October, 2025 — underscores the speed and danger of misinformation in the digital age. The false reports caused confusion and grief across the music world, amplifying the shock when his real death was later confirmed.

Yet, even in death, Ace Frehley's legacy remains untarnished. To fans, he was more than a guitarist — he was The Spaceman, a symbol of rock rebellion and cosmic cool. His riffs will continue to echo through arenas, headphones, and generations to come.

Frehley's cause of death remains unconfirmed.