Most stars cannot resist showing off their love lives, but Wonka heart-throb Timothée Chalamet has made it clear he is not one of them. The 29-year-old actor has stunned fans by declaring he has 'nothing to say' about his relationship with reality TV queen Kylie Jenner, a comment insiders say has left her 'raging' and 'heartbroken'.

'I Just Don't Have Anything To Say'

Chalamet, who fronts Vogue's December 2025 issue, made the remark during a candid interview while promoting his new sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme. The Dune star said he no longer wants his romance under public scrutiny, hinting that his days of public displays of affection are over.

'I don't say that with any fear. I just don't have anything to say,' he told Vogue.

The French-American actor and the beauty mogul, 28, were first linked in April 2023 and quickly became one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples. Known early on for their affectionate red-carpet moments, the pair even appeared on SheKnows' list of celebrities unafraid of a little PDA. Now, it seems Chalamet has had a change of heart.

The couple have made a string of high-profile appearances together, including their red-carpet debut at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome last May. They were later spotted side by side at the New York Film Festival on 6 October for the surprise world premiere of Marty Supreme, set in the 1950s and centred on an aspiring tennis player.

Just two days later, they attended a New York Yankees playoff game, where Jenner wore a Marty Supreme jacket in a clear show of support.

Kylie 'Raging and Heartbroken'

But behind the glamorous outings, tensions may be simmering. According to RadarOnline, Jenner was 'upset' and 'heartbroken' by Chalamet's offhand remarks in Vogue.

'Kylie was really upset by how casually Timothée dismissed the question,' a source told the outlet. 'She honestly believed they were past the point of hiding things and that he'd want to celebrate their relationship, not act like it doesn't exist. She's raging, shocked and heartbroken all at once but, as usual, she's trying to put on a brave face by posting happy photos on social media.'

The reaction is hardly surprising. Jenner, a socialite and reality TV icon, has long made her relationships part of her public persona, from Jaden Smith to Travis Scott.

'Grown-Man Era' and Marriage on the Horizon?

Despite the drama, British journalist and gossip columnist Rob Shuter claims Chalamet's decision to stay silent does not mean the relationship is on the rocks. Writing on his #ShuterScoop website, he said the actor is 'in his grown-man era' and 'not interested in endless dating seasons'.

'Marriage is 100 per cent on the cards,' he added, though 'they're not rushing.'

In his Vogue interview, Chalamet also spoke about fatherhood and family life, saying he draws inspiration from co-stars like Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy, both now married.

'Procreation is the reason we're here,' he said, hinting that he is ready for more than fleeting flings.

Fans on social media largely sided with the actor, praising his restraint and maturity. 'Both of them prefer not to talk about each other as the only boundary they can establish with the media,' wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter.

As one Hollywood insider put it, 'Timothée might be done with public love stories, but the world clearly isn't done with his.'