Media mogul Jay-Z has moved into one of the fastest-growing cultural markets in the world, backing a £394 million (approximately $500 million) plan that links his investment firm with Korea's Hanwha Asset Management.

The partnership aims to support Korean culture and lifestyle companies as they expand across global markets. It marks a major financial step into a sector already driving worldwide demand in music, beauty, content and entertainment.

A New £394 Million Venture Takes Shape

Hanwha Asset Management confirmed on 25 November 2025 that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with MarcyPen Capital Partners, a US private equity firm backed by Jay-Z. The signing took place during Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025 in Dubai, where Hanwha participated as a premier partner. The plan centres on building a joint venture fund that will raise £394 million (approximately $500 million) to target companies linked to Korean culture and lifestyle.

MarcyPen stated that the two firms would set up MarcyPen Asia as a dedicated investment vehicle. Its purpose is to identify high-growth consumer and culture companies in Korea and across Asia, helping them scale into international markets. Hanwha will lead the search for promising small firms and oversee the fund's operational structure, while MarcyPen will serve as the majority investor.

Hanwha said the demand for Korean culture is rising sharply, creating new paths for investment in entertainment, beauty, food and lifestyle brands. The fund will attempt to capitalise on this trend by placing strategic backing behind companies with global potential. It is one of the first major private equity moves of this scale into Korea's cultural economy.

Why Korean Culture Has Become A Global Force

The rapid growth of Korean culture has shaped the direction of the partnership. Bands such as Blackpink and BTS continue to sell out stadiums worldwide, demonstrating sustained demand for live entertainment. At the same time, streaming platforms have expanded the reach of Korean productions, with titles such as KPop Demon Hunters attracting large audiences abroad.

Korean brands in beauty, food and lifestyle have also recorded record international sales. This momentum is part of a longer movement in global consumer behaviour, where Korean products have gained steady traction in markets across Asia, Europe and the United States. Hanwha and MarcyPen aim to support these companies at a stage where international interest is accelerating.

Robbie Robinson, managing partner and chief executive of MarcyPen, said in a statement that 'South Korea is a cultural nexus of Asia, influencing global trends in beauty, content, food, entertainment and lifestyle, making it the ideal gateway for our partnership with Hanwha.' His comment emphasised how the firm views Korean culture as a strong entry point for long-term global growth.

Who Is Behind MarcyPen And Hanwha

MarcyPen was formed in 2024 through the merger of Marcy Venture Partners, co-founded by Jay-Z, and Pendulum Opportunities, the investment division of Pendulum Holdings. The combined firm now manages around £790 million (approximately $1 billion). Its focus is on early-stage consumer and innovative businesses that, in its words, 'create, move and lead culture.'

On the other hand, Hanwha Asset Management is part of Hanwha Group, a major Korean conglomerate spanning energy, defence, construction and finance. The firm oversees about 120 trillion won (approximately £73 billion or $81.7 billion). With offices in New York, San Francisco and Singapore, the company said the partnership is designed to connect Korean and Asian consumer brands with global capital networks.

What Comes Next

Both firms plan to begin raising capital from international investors, sovereign wealth funds and private backers in the second half of 2026. The structure is intended to open paths for Korean and Asian companies aiming for worldwide expansion.