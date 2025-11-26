A SEVENTEEN fan's decision to purchase a heart-shaped island for Jeonghan has intensified global attention on the scale of gift-giving culture in K-pop, where extravagant presents have long been viewed as symbols of support, status and loyalty.

The recent case began when a SEVENTEEN fan revealed online that they had bought permanent ownership of an island in Jeollanam-do, Korea. The island, notably shaped like a heart, can be accessed through Mokpo via the 1004 Bridge. The fan also stated that they hoped to complete the island's name change and development plans by the time Jeonghan retires. Many online users reacted with surprise at the scale of the purchase.

Some viewed it as an impressive demonstration of support, while others questioned whether the gesture bordered on obsession. In response, the buyer explained that the purchase came from affection rather than expectation, saying it was something they could do for Jeonghan when he had 'deserved the world'. Their comments further noted that they were not hoping for anything in return. The post later gained wide attention, with netizens jokingly asking whether the fan could buy SEVENTEEN's label PLEDIS Entertainment if they possessed such resources.

Extravagant Gifts Have a Long History in K-Pop

The island news also revived discussions about how far fans have gone in past years to support or honour their favourite artists. K-pop fandoms have a long record of sending high-value presents that range from luxury goods to large-scale public projects. These gifts have often been organised by fan clubs with significant financial backing.

I obtained the permanent ownership of this 19,140 m² heart-shaped island located in the 1004 Islands in 전라남도.

It can be reached from Mokpo via 1004 Bridge.

Will start to apply for name change and future development.

Hope to make it done by the time #JEONGHAN retires🥰 pic.twitter.com/jUwmua1kQC — 神在 (@lakukami) November 24, 2025

One of the most well-known examples involved BTS member V, who received a Jaeger-LeCoultre Duomètre Quantième Lunaire watch worth over £35,000 (approximately $41,000) from a Chinese fan club. Other BTS members have received similar luxury watches from brands such as Cartier and Balenciaga.

Fellow member Jungkook once received a genuine 50-gram gold bar along with a Rolex watch during a birthday celebration. Blackpink's Jennie has also been given multiple Chanel bags and a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch from fans.

EXO's Chanyeol was gifted a customised Edelweiss self-playing piano, reported to be valued at more than £137,000 (approximately $170,000). These examples highlight how luxury items have become a regular part of gift-giving within organised fandoms.

Large-Scale Fan Projects and Landmark Gestures

Beyond luxury goods, fans have also financed projects that extend far beyond personal items. An EXO fan club purchased land in Scotland for Sehun, granting him the ceremonial title of 'Lord of Glencoe'. Other supporters have invested in major advertising campaigns, including a full-page colour advertisement in The New York Times for Sehun, estimated at £157,000 (approximately $200,000).

Times Square billboards have similarly been used to celebrate birthdays or milestones for idols such as NCT's Taeyong. Fans have also pursued charitable initiatives on behalf of artists. Super Junior supporters funded the construction of a school in Africa for the group's 10th anniversary. IU fans also created a forest in her name in 2015. These projects were often intended to reflect the artists' values or to commemorate significant moments in their careers.

A Shift in Policy Across Major Agencies

Due to the rising scale and cost of these gifts, most major K-pop companies now enforce strict rules limiting what artists may receive. Agencies representing groups such as BTS and TWICE have implemented policies stating that idols may only accept letters or charitable donations.

These guidelines were introduced to reduce the pressure placed on fandoms and to manage the growing financial expectations linked to fan-driven gift culture. Jeonghan's island case shows that extravagant gestures continue despite these changes. It also underscores how deeply some fans remain committed to their favourite artists, even as the industry attempts to reinforce boundaries.