Video footage from December 13 has surfaced showing Rihanna being heckled while attending Mariah Carey's Here For It All Holiday Special at Dolby Live in Las Vegas.

The global superstar, attending the residency for the second consecutive year, was seen singing along, swaying, and fully immersed in Carey's festive classics, including the perennial hit All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Fan Interruption

During the show, an audience member was captured yelling at Rihanna to 'sit down', claiming she was blocking the view of other attendees. Social media quickly amplified the moment, with reactions ranging from humour to criticism.

Some fans joked about the audacity of the heckler, writing, 'Imagine being the person who told Rihanna to sit down at a concert. The confidence is actually impressive.'

Others pointed out what they described as the golden rule of concerts, saying, 'Even superstars need to follow the golden rule of concerts. She should respect the view of the person behind her.'

The criticism continued with comments such as, 'She should sit down haha, there are people behind her,' and, 'Love Rihanna, but I'd tell her to get down too. We paid for the same ticket. Why are you obstructing my view?'

Through it all, Rihanna handled the disruption with grace, proving that true stars shine regardless of the distractions around them.

Rihanna Reacts to Holiday Classics

Rihanna's presence at Carey's residency continues a well-documented history of the two superstars celebrating together.

Last year, Rihanna attended the closing stop of Carey's Christmas Time tour in Brooklyn, where Carey signed her chest, prompting a memorable and viral moment.

This year's Las Vegas appearance was more understated but equally significant, featuring a warm backstage reunion between the two stars, according to InMusic.

Fans captured the moment on video, showcasing their camaraderie and shared love for the season.

As Carey launched into 'All I Want for Christmas Is You', Rihanna's reaction captured viewers' attention. The brief video clips of her smiling, singing along, and enjoying the song like any other fan quickly circulated online.

While the heckler momentarily interrupted the flow, Rihanna's composed response and evident joy underscored her reputation for grace under pressure. The encounter reminded audiences that even megastars are part of the collective experience of holiday cheer.

The Las Vegas residency, combining music, spectacle, and star power, once again cemented Mariah Carey's status as the Queen of Christmas, with Rihanna's attendance adding an extra layer of excitement and online discussion.

The Residency's Festive Appeal

Mariah Carey's Las Vegas holiday residency has been praised for combining nostalgia, vocal brilliance, and visual spectacle. Park MGM transformed into a winter wonderland from November 28, featuring festive projections and a playlist of holiday hits.

The final show, streamed live via Apple Music and TikTok, served as both a celebration of Carey's career-spanning hits and a festive treat for fans.

Rihanna's engagement in the performance, even while being heckled, highlighted the universal appeal of Carey's seasonal magic.

Despite the fan's interruption, Rihanna remained composed and continued enjoying the performance, blending seamlessly into the joyful holiday atmosphere.