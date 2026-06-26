What started as an apparent AI slip-up has quickly grown into something much bigger.

The Anna Paulina Luna AI controversy erupted after an amendment summary posted on the House Rules Committee website appeared to include the phrase 'Claude responded,' a telltale sign that Anthropic's AI chatbot, Claude, may have been used during the document's preparation.

But while the unusual wording grabbed headlines, it was Luna's response that shifted the conversation in an entirely different direction.

Instead of denying that AI played a role, the Florida Republican defended its use and made a striking claim about life inside congressional offices. 'Most staff use it.'

With just four words, Luna transformed what looked like a simple editing mistake into a broader debate over whether artificial intelligence has quietly become a routine tool on Capitol Hill.

🚨 Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has been caught using AI to write legislation, after the phrase "Claude responded" was accidentally left in her bill's text.



Her excuse: she was only using it to "spell-check" the national defense bill. pic.twitter.com/wzjQ9cuiU8 — GOP Ls (@GOP__Ls) June 25, 2026

The Phrase That Sparked Questions

The controversy began after observers noticed the phrase 'Claude responded' in a summary accompanying one of Luna's amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act.

Because the wording closely resembles Claude's standard response format, many online concluded that AI had been used to help generate or edit the summary before it was published on the House Rules Committee website.

Screenshots quickly spread across social media, fueling questions about whether AI had entered the legislative process itself.

Luna responded on X, insisting that critics had misunderstood what happened.

'Our office used AI to spell/grammar check the amendment SUMMARY, not the actual amendment text itself,' she wrote.

She also criticised the attention surrounding the incident, asking, 'What dork planted this story?'

House Republican Pressed on Accusations She Used AI to Write a Defense Billhttps://t.co/orLiaCoAy9 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 24, 2026

Luna Draws A Clear Line

As scrutiny intensified, Luna issued another statement to clarify exactly where AI was, and was not, involved.

'NO legislation is ever drafted with AI,' she wrote.

According to Luna, all official bill text is prepared through the House Legislative Council, which she said is prohibited from using AI. The document at the center of the controversy, she explained, was an AI-generated summary that was also used for spellchecking, not the legislation itself.

That distinction has become the heart of the discussion.

For Luna, using AI to improve grammar or summarise a document is no different from relying on other productivity tools. Critics, however, argue that even supporting documents deserve careful oversight because they help shape how legislation is understood by lawmakers, journalists, and the public.

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has been caught using AI to write legislation, after the phrase "Claude responded" was accidentally left in her bill's text.



Her excuse: she was only using it to "spell-check" the national defense bill. @RepLuna pic.twitter.com/JA8FzqjTtg — EM (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) June 26, 2026

'Most Staff Use It' Changes The Story

The most revealing part of Luna's defense may not have been her explanation about Claude at all. She asserted that 'Most staff use it.'

Whether intended or not, the remark suggests AI may already be woven into the day-to-day workflow of congressional offices, at least for administrative tasks such as proofreading, summarizing, or editing.

If that's true, the Congress AI controversy extends well beyond a single amendment summary. It raises new questions about how widespread AI use in Congress has become and whether the public should know when AI assists with government work.

The episode also highlights how quickly generative AI has become part of professional workplaces, including environments where accuracy and accountability carry enormous weight.

Even The AI Debate Turned Personal

Luna didn't stop at defending her office's use of AI. She also shared her own preferences, saying she loves Claude but considers Elon Musk's chatbot, Grok, 'way more savage.'

The comment added an unexpected, lighter moment to an otherwise serious discussion, while reinforcing that Luna is comfortable publicly embracing AI rather than distancing herself from it.

Why The Controversy Matters

The debate surrounding the Anna Paulina Luna defense bill is no longer just about one misplaced phrase. It has become part of a larger conversation about AI in government, transparency, and where elected officials should draw the line when using rapidly evolving technology.

Luna maintains that AI never touched the legislation itself. Her critics remain focused on whether AI-generated summaries and supporting documents deserve greater disclosure. Yet the controversy may ultimately be remembered for something else entirely.

The accidental appearance of 'Claude responded' exposed an editing oversight. Luna's response exposed something potentially much bigger: her suggestion that AI may already be an ordinary part of congressional work.

If her claim that 'most staff use it' reflects everyday practice rather than an exception, then this debate is unlikely to end with a single House Rules Committee AI summary. Instead, it may mark the beginning of a much broader discussion about how artificial intelligence is quietly reshaping the work of Congress.