A Pentagon photo sparked online panic over the weekend after users spotted a unsettling prompt on a laptop screen. The image showed an AI tool being asked to 'Create a WAR', raising fears of automated military planning. Defence officials soon intervened, revealing the surprisingly harmless truth behind the phrasing.

Read more Pete Hegseth Under Fire After US Defence Department Caught Asking AI Chatbot To Help 'Generate a War' Pete Hegseth Under Fire After US Defence Department Caught Asking AI Chatbot To Help 'Generate a War'

Online audiences were left confused after the Pentagon published a post showcasing its expanding use of artificial intelligence. The issue stemmed from a photo in the post, which appeared to show an AI tool being told to 'create a WAR'.

Widespread speculation erupted after the Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office published the photo on X, prompting readers to question whether US forces had begun leveraging generative AI for combat planning. In reality, the image formed part of an update detailing how the Pentagon's GenAI Task Force was being rolled out at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

The @CDAODoW's https://t.co/uIEAOS2BF2 Task Force recently embedded with the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to directly push frontier AI capabilities into an operational environment.



Over a four-day period, the https://t.co/uIEAOS2BF2 Task Force… pic.twitter.com/DcYYmysNj2 — Department of War CTO (@DoWCTO) July 28, 2026

Department of Defense officials said the team had created more than 20 tailored AI tools designed to assist personnel by automating routine administrative work, briefing preparation and operational reports.

Of the multiple images published, one showed a laptop running Google's Gemini platform with a prompt asking for assistance in building an agent to 'CREATE A WAR [...]'. The visible text immediately triggered intense speculation across social media.

Social Media Users Jump to Conclusions

Before any official explanation was offered, the screenshot went viral on X, where users quickly turned the phrasing into a running joke, with many teasing that AI was now being tasked with 'starting a war'.

One user observed: 'Can't tell what's crazier: 1. The prompt 2. Doxxing this guy's full name 3. 'WAR.docx''

Can’t tell what’s crazier:

1. The prompt

2. Doxxing this guys full name

3. “WAR.docx” pic.twitter.com/K4kXpYaZkP — Austin Mejia (@austinlmejia) July 29, 2026

'Bro fighting wars with prompt templates,' another chimed in.

Sharing a zoomed-in shot of the laptop screen, a third commenter posted: 'Most r******* government in history. Nice one Pete!'

Most retarded government in history. Nice one Pete! pic.twitter.com/IZxahWziMF — MP3 (@Mp3onWavs) July 29, 2026

Others, however, correctly deduced that 'WAR' was likely just a military acronym.

What's retarded about having an AI do something with weekly action report. Look at the doc he attached — Bob (@Bob____19) July 29, 2026

Replying to the close-up photo, one person pointed out: 'What's r******* about having an AI do something with weekly action report. Look at the doc he attached.'

using gemini 3.5 flash is the most criminal part of this picture pic.twitter.com/t9EsQZuhit — hellosaar (@hello_saar) July 29, 2026

Meanwhile, a few commentators found humour in the software choice instead, joking: 'using gemini 3.5 flash is the most criminal part of this picture.'

Pentagon Explains What 'WAR' Really Means

Speaking to Newsweek, a Department of Defense official confirmed that the prompt actually referred to an AI tool designed to compile Weekly Action Reports (WAR), not spark military conflict. According to the spokesperson, the image simply captured a service member using the Pentagon's GenAI.mil system to streamline routine paperwork.

The photograph identified the officer as Lt Cmdr Brandon Mizuhara of the US Pacific Fleet during a GenAI.mil training session on 21 July. US Under Secretary of Defense Emil Michael later weighed in to address the escalating online frenzy.

We deeply apologize that our employees use AI to create a WAR (Weekly Action Report). This micro-aggression will not stand. Instead, we will re-name it the “Department of War Seven-Day Progress Report By Component” (DWSDPRBC). WHAT HAVE YOU DONE THIS WEEK, @Newsweek ? https://t.co/VjawZF2xh2 — Under Secretary of War Emil Michael (@USWREMichael) July 29, 2026

Sharing the Newsweek report on X, he posted: 'We deeply apologize that our employees use AI to create a WAR (Weekly Action Report). This micro-aggression will not stand.' He added sarcastically that the document should perhaps be re-branded the 'Department of War Seven-Day Progress Report By Component'.

Pentagon Defends Growing Use of AI

In its original post, the Pentagon stressed that artificial intelligence is designed to streamline repetitive tasks, accelerate operations and enhance decision-making rather than supplant human judgement. The accompanying text described GenAI.mil as a key component in breaking down barriers to AI adoption across the department.