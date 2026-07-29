A single screenshot, posted by the Pentagon itself to boast about its artificial intelligence rollout, has instead handed critics of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth a fresh line of attack. The image, shared by the Department of War's Chief Technology Office on Monday, showed a Google Gemini interface with a prompt that appeared to read: 'I NEED HELP BUILDING AN AGENT TO CREATE A WAR'.

It was meant to showcase the department's AI Task Force at work in Hawaii. Instead, it triggered confusion, ridicule and renewed questions about how deeply generative AI has been woven into US military operations under Hegseth's watch.

Screenshot That Ignited a Firestorm

The Department of War's Chief Technology Office, which posts under the handle @DoWCTO on X, shared the image as part of a post highlighting a recent GenAI Task Force deployment at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. According to the post, reviewed directly on X, the team had built more than 20 custom AI agents for sailors and helped automate tasks including operational reporting and briefing preparation.

The image identified the person using the laptop as US Navy Lieutenant Commander Brandon Mizuhara, assigned to US Pacific Fleet, in a photograph taken on 21 July 2026. Open-source sleuths noted the screen also displayed a personalised greeting reading 'Hello, Brandon Mizuhara, Let's get some work done!' alongside a file attachment simply labelled 'War'.

The caption accompanying the post said the task force was working to 'systematically remove barriers to AI adoption to ensure a more lethal Department of War', using the Trump administration's rebranded name for the Defense Department.

The @CDAODoW's https://t.co/uIEAOS2BF2 Task Force recently embedded with the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to directly push frontier AI capabilities into an operational environment.



Over a four-day period, the https://t.co/uIEAOS2BF2 Task Force… pic.twitter.com/DcYYmysNj2 — Department of War CTO (@DoWCTO) July 28, 2026

Pentagon's AI Explanation

The image quickly drew attention on X, where some users questioned why an AI system appeared to be receiving instructions to 'create a war', while others joked about the wording. Several users suggested the phrase may have referred to a 'WAR' acronym common in military and workplace settings, such as a Weekly Activity Report.

Newsweek, citing an unnamed Pentagon official, subsequently reported that the prompt referred to a 'Weekly Action Report', a standard document used across the department to summarise weekly accomplishments. Newsweek said it was unable to independently verify the final word of the prompt from the image and that the full context of the message was not immediately clear.

That ambiguity did little to slow the story's spread. Alternet noted the same screenshot also revealed the officer's full name and unit affiliation, raising separate questions about operational security in a promotional image meant to celebrate the department's AI progress.

Most retarded government in history. Nice one Pete! pic.twitter.com/IZxahWziMF — MP3 (@Mp3onWavs) July 29, 2026

“I NEED HELP BUILDING AN AGENT TO CREATE A WAR”

“Motorcycle accident report”

“FIFA free kick wall rules” https://t.co/OUbdbnj2BD pic.twitter.com/3hx4dGyp9G — International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) July 29, 2026

Hegseth's AI Army

The screenshot landed amid an aggressive, Hegseth-driven push to fold generative AI into nearly every corner of the military. The Pentagon is accelerating its use of AI across military, intelligence and administrative functions, with its Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office describing its mission as speeding adoption of data and analytics 'from the boardroom to the battlefield'.

In January 2026, the department announced an AI Acceleration Strategy meant to expand military AI deployment across warfighting, intelligence and enterprise operations, supporting more than three million personnel through seven 'Pace-Setting Projects'. One of those, called Agent Network, is described as an effort to 'unleash' AI agent development for battle management and decision support, spanning campaign planning through to 'kill chain execution'. Another is GenAI.mil, the platform at the centre of the Hawaii deployment.

Hegseth personally announced GenAI.mil, describing it as a secure generative AI platform intended for every member of the department, in an email to Pentagon staff. He later told service members that GenAI.mil puts 'the world's most powerful' AI models 'into the hands of every American warrior'. The platform now reaches roughly 1.1 million unique users across five of the six military branches, with Google's Gemini the first frontier model incorporated and Elon Musk's Grok added in January.

Hegseth has framed the push in explicitly martial terms. He has said he wants Pentagon AI to operate 'without ideological constraints that limit lawful military applications' and declared that the department's 'AI will not be woke'.

A History of Unwanted AI Headlines

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The 'create a war' image is not the first time GenAI.mil has generated headlines Hegseth did not intend. Within minutes of the platform's December 2025 launch, a user asked it to evaluate a hypothetical strike on a drug boat with survivors clinging to the wreckage, and the chatbot concluded the described actions would be 'in clear violation of US DoD policy and the laws of armed conflict', an episode that drew comparisons to the department's real-world boat strikes.

Hegseth's tenure has separately faced sustained congressional scrutiny well beyond AI, including marathon hearings over the administration's Iran campaign and the dismissal of senior military officers. Whether the Hawaii screenshot amounts to anything more than an awkward abbreviation or reflects a deeper discomfort with how casually AI-and-war language now mixes inside the Pentagon, it has, for now, become the latest flashpoint in Hegseth's AI-first Department of War.