A New Brunswick politician has admitted he failed to properly review a speech after he was caught reading AI prompts aloud in the provincial legislature.

Progressive Conservative MLA Bill Oliver issued a statement on Wednesday after a clip of his 9 June speech in the New Brunswick Legislative Assembly went viral far beyond Canada.

'When printing the final version of my speech, AI prompts were not removed, which were spoken by me and has caused much concern of many individuals,' Oliver said.

The admission came after viewers noticed that Oliver had read out what sounded like editing instructions from an AI chatbot while delivering a speech on a proposed energy sector consumer advocate.

In the most widely shared moment, Oliver said: 'Here's a more natural, flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points.'

The line did not fit the speech. It sounded like an instruction meant to improve the draft, not a sentence meant for the public record.

The Mistake Happened More Than Once

Oliver's first slip was not the only one. While the most viral clip focused on the 'more natural, flowing version' line, he later said: 'Here's a more developed and flowing version of the section.'

In another part of the speech, he appeared to begin reading another leftover note: 'This section ends roughly...'

If you feel bad for using too much Ai



Canadian politician Bill Oliver left an Ai prompt in his speech and accidentally read it out



“here’s a more natural flowing version of that speech that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points”



ChatGPT spotted… pic.twitter.com/o2P2NyGj94 — Haleemah (@Haleeeemahh) July 30, 2026

The mistake drew attention because Oliver did not appear to notice what he was saying. The chamber also appeared to carry on without anyone reacting in the moment.

That detail added to the embarrassment. Rival politicians, who might normally seize on a mistake, seemed to miss it entirely until internet users found the clip weeks later.

Speech Was Meant to Criticise Government

Oliver had been speaking against a bill tied to the creation of a new government position known as the energy sector consumer advocate. The awkward part is that his speech repeatedly stressed the need for careful legislative work.

'Our duty is to look beyond the press release, beyond the talking points, and beyond the title of the bill itself,' he said during the address.

Online critics quickly pointed out the irony. The speech was warning against shallow political messaging while apparently relying on unfinished AI-generated drafting notes.

Oliver Says He Learned a Lesson

In his statement, Oliver said AI has become more common but should not replace personal judgement or genuine political expression.

'AI has become a tool that is being used more often, in many areas, but should never replace our own ability to express our thoughts and convictions,' he said.

He added: 'The sentiment of my speech was certainly mine, and I have learned an important lesson from this experience.'

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AI Use Raises Trust Questions

The incident has become more than a funny political gaffe. It showed how undisclosed AI use can weaken public trust, especially when elected officials appear to rely on machine-written text without proper review.

Many online commenters compared Oliver's mistake to students being penalised for careless AI use. Others said public officials should face a higher standard because legislative speeches become part of the democratic record.

Oliver's case may not be the last. But it has already become a warning for politicians using AI: read the draft before the draft reads you.