A set of erotic magazine photographs once treated as scandalous material in the 1970s has resurfaced at Cannes in an entirely new form. This time, the still images move, speak and breathe through artificial intelligence, raising awkward questions about nostalgia, censorship and how quickly cultural taboos collapse.

The project, unveiled on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, transforms vintage adult photo spreads from 1976 into short AI-generated films complete with colour, dialogue, synchronised sound and voice-over. The original images were static. Generative AI tools were used to fabricate movement and cinematic continuity from photographs that were never filmed in the first place.

Creators raised that what is being sold here is not preservation but reinterpretation.

A Different Kind Of Erotic Resurrection

Variety reports that the films were developed by Thomas Meier of Norwegian company Multiformat and are now streaming through Cultpix, a platform specialising in cult and exploitation cinema. Physical BluRay and VHS editions are also planned through Klubb Super 8, including a limited VHS release that leans heavily into retro aesthetics.

The original magazine spreads belonged to an era when nudity in print still carried the weight of public outrage and censorship campaigns. By current internet standards, much of it appears remarkably tame.

'What was once considered shocking "adult" material now seems remarkably innocent by today's standards,' Cultpix co-founder Rickard Gramfors said. 'By bringing these static images to life through AI, we're creating a conversation between past risqué aesthetics and new technology.'

AI has destabilised photography, music and journalism. Now it is beginning to rewrite archival sexuality too.

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Cannes Has Always Had Room For Controversy

This year's Cannes programme has repeatedly circled questions of censorship, morality and artistic limits. The festival screened a restored print of 'The Devils,' Ken Russell's notorious 1971 historical drama that faced cuts, bans and outrage on release. More than five decades later, the film still carries a reputation as one of British cinema's most controversial works.

That parallel gives the AI erotica project a sharper edge. Cannes has long embraced films that unsettle audiences or test accepted standards around sex and representation. The festival's relationship with eroticism is woven into its identity, from arthouse provocations to exploitation cinema trading on scandal.

There is also renewed institutional interest in adult material from previous decades. Earlier this year, New Beverly Cinema, closely associated with Quentin Tarantino, hosted an 'Eros' season revisiting the venue's roots as a former adult theatre during the 1970s. In Sweden, the Swedish Film Institute mounted a retrospective examining the country's reputation for sexually permissive cinema and the panic it generated abroad.

AI's Uneasy Relationship With Cinema

The Cannes unveiling also lands at a moment when the film industry remains deeply divided over AI's role in creative work.

Some filmmakers see the technology as a production shortcut or restoration tool. Others view it as a threat to authorship itself. The anxiety is especially intense around performance and image ownership, where AI can manufacture movement, voices and expressions without conventional filming.

In this case, the source material comes from decades-old magazine photography rather than living actors captured on set. Still, the project edges into ethically murky territory. These are synthetic performances generated from archival imagery. The result sits somewhere between animation, restoration and digital fabrication.

Cultpix itself has built a niche around fringe cinema, exploitation films and grindhouse history since launching in 2021. The company positions itself as a curator of neglected genre filmmaking, from horror and martial arts pictures to vintage erotica acquired through specialist distributors.

Cannes 2026 Keeps Cinema's Old Arguments Alive

The wider 2026 Cannes Film Festival has leaned heavily into debates about cinema's future and past. South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook is serving as jury president, the first Korean director to hold the role, while the festival's jury includes figures such as Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao and Stellan Skarsgård.

Running from 12 to 23 May, the 79th edition has mixed heavyweight auteur cinema with unusually strong attention on restoration, archival filmmaking and technological experimentation. Barbra Streisand is also set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or, while the festival's official poster pays tribute to Thelma & Louise.

That backdrop makes the AI erotica project feel less like an isolated gimmick and more like another chapter in a festival that has always thrived on blurring lines between art, provocation and technological change.