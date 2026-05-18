Kanye West has been privately calling Lewis Hamilton in recent weeks to share negative stories about Kim Kardashian in what one source describes as a 'manipulative' bid to derail the couple's relationship, according to US outlet Star magazine.

Kardashian and Hamilton have been linked since earlier this year, with the reality star and the Formula 1 champion spotted together on dates across the US, Japan and England. Their connection emerged several years after Kardashian filed for divorce from West, ending a high‑profile marriage that had cemented the pair as one of the most scrutinised couples in entertainment.

Kanye West's Alleged Sabotage Of Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton

The report in Star claims Kanye West, 48, has been 'planting seeds of doubt' in Hamilton's mind about Kardashian, 45. A source quoted by the magazine alleges that West has more than once phoned the Mercedes driver, 41, and divulged 'all sorts of private details about Kim that paint her in a very bad light.'

'He's being manipulative,' the unnamed insider told the outlet, adding that West is apparently framing the calls as a protective gesture, saying he is 'only doing this to look out' for Hamilton. The specifics of what West is alleged to have shared about Kardashian are not detailed, leaving the nature and accuracy of those supposed revelations completely unclear.

The dynamic is especially awkward given that West and Hamilton were previously on good terms. During West and Kardashian's marriage, Hamilton was close enough to the couple to spend Easter at their then marital home, according to the same report. That earlier friendship is now portrayed as having flipped, with the rapper and the racer said to have 'switched places' as Kardashian moves on with her love life.

The source claims West 'can't stand seeing Kim move on' and is particularly incensed by her involvement with Hamilton. The suggestion is not just that he dislikes the idea of her dating, but that Hamilton himself is a specific flashpoint.

Why Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Gets Under Kanye West's Skin

Kanye West's reported insecurity features heavily in the Star account of the Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton relationship. The source paints Hamilton as the kind of partner West allegedly finds threatening, 'Lewis is the full package: he's good looking, athletic and he's got more money than Kanye does,' they say.

That last assertion is impossible to verify from the article alone, and wealth comparisons between celebrities are notoriously slippery at the best of times. What matters in this narrative, though, is perception. Within the world described by the insider, West sees Hamilton as a rival he cannot easily overshadow, either professionally or financially.

The report argues that, in response, West has resorted to classic sabotage. 'Of course Ye's threatened, so he's trying to do anything he can to sabotage the relationship,' the source continues. It is a strong claim, and without corroboration from Hamilton, Kardashian or West's camp, it rests squarely in the realm of allegation.

It is also worth noting the contradiction at the heart of the story. West is not single. He is reported to have married Bianca Censori in 2022 and has been photographed with her repeatedly.

On paper, he has moved on. Yet the source insists his focus has not shifted. 'This is all about trying to control Kim and keep her single forever,' they say, before acknowledging that Hamilton 'isn't going to be easily intimidated.'

That last point may be the most credible line in the entire account. Hamilton, a seven‑time Formula 1 world champion who has handled global fame, relentless media scrutiny and intense competitive pressure for nearly two decades, is arguably one of the least likely people to be swayed solely by an ex‑husband's whispered warnings.

Whether he takes West's alleged calls seriously, politely listens or ignores them entirely is something only he could answer.

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What the Star story does illustrate, if accurate, is how tangled celebrity break‑ups can become once new partners enter the frame.

Exes, current relationships, old friendships and fresh alliances all sit in the same small, tightly surveilled ecosystem. One person's late‑night phone call becomes another person's headline.

At the time of writing, there has been no official response from representatives for Kanye West, Kim Kardashian or Lewis Hamilton to the specific allegations about these supposed conversations. Without that, everything described remains one anonymous source's version of events.