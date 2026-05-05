Heidi Klum's Met Gala look sparked confusion in New York on Monday night, as the 52-year-old arrived at the 2026 event encased in a full-body 'statue' costume that many online mistook for an AI-generated image of the supermodel.

This year's Met Gala theme, 'Fashion Is Art,' tied into the Metropolitan Museum of Art's forthcoming Costume Institute exhibition, 'Costume Art,' which opens on 10 May. Guests were invited to interpret the idea of the dressed body as a canvas. Klum, a reliable maximalist on any red carpet, chose not just to nod to the concept but to turn herself into what looked, at first glance, like a walking museum piece.

The German model and Project Runway host appeared on the steps of The Met in a pewter-toned ensemble that clung to her from head to toe. Gossamer-thin fabric was draped and ruched to mimic classical sculpture, while her face, hands and feet were finished in the same grey tone, creating the illusion of a single slab of carved stone. Only on closer inspection did it become clear that this 'marble' could move.

Klum Met Gala Look Rooted in Classical Sculpture

The revelation came after Klum explained on the red carpet that her Met Gala look was directly inspired by 'The Veiled Vestal,' an 1800s sculpture by Italian artist Raffaele Monti. She told Vogue that she had walked through the museum in search of ideas before landing on Monti's ethereal veiled figures.

'I got inspired by "The Veiled Vestal." I was like, I want to become her,' she said. 'Raffaele Monti, he's done most of the sculptures from the 1800s. I looked and was like, "Wow this is so beautiful." The drape and it's all on marble, but how can you make that with fabric? I look hard, but I'm soft. It's foam and latex.'

The technical feat fell to special effects artist Mike Marino and his team at prosthetics company Prorenfx. In a separate post on Instagram, Klum praised Marino for 'transform[ing] fabric into sculpture, manipulating latex and spandex with extraordinary precision to mirror the stillness, delicacy and illusion of carved marble.' She described the result as 'a piece of fashion art, reimagined in motion.'

Klum admitted the effect came with a practical cost. 'It's a little warm. It's a little on the toasty side,' she joked, claiming it took only '20 minutes' to get ready — a line that feels more mischievous than literal given the level of engineering involved.

Was Heidi Klum's Met Gala Look Real or AI?

As photos of the Heidi Klum Met Gala costume began circulating, some viewers struggled to believe it was a physical outfit at all. The highly polished images, the smooth grey skin and the slightly surreal draping led to a flurry of posts questioning whether Klum's appearance had been faked.

'Heidi Klum looking like AI in her outfit #MetGala,' one X user wrote, calling it 'one of the worst outfits of the night.' Others simply asked, 'What is this?' and speculated that the woman in the pictures might not be Klum, but an AI-generated likeness.

Nothing suggests any AI trickery was involved. Klum appeared live on the Met Gala carpet, was interviewed on camera and moved freely in the ensemble, which she repeatedly described as foam, latex and fabric. Her behind-the-scenes social media posts credited Marino and his 'talented team of artists,' with no reference to digital modelling or artificial intelligence. In the absence of evidence to the contrary, the AI claims appear to be pure online conjecture.

The stronger reaction online, in fact, tilted towards admiration. 'Heidi stays winning,' one Reddit user wrote, while another urged, 'You know what... GO HEAD GURL!' with others rating the look '100-out-of-10.' One commenter praised 'Heidi's love of a theme,' saying it 'always makes me smile.' Another declared it 'immediately my fave — what the f- -k,' capturing both surprise and approval.

Not everyone was convinced. One social media user complained that 'everyone else looks like they're headed to an elegant evening and she looks like the plaster cast of the Statue of Liberty,' encapsulating the divide between those who saw a witty piece of living art and those who just saw an over-literal costume.

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Klum, long known for her extravagant Halloween disguises and for pushing red-carpet spectacle to its limits, seemed content to sit squarely in that tension. 'I love fashion, I love art, and I especially love when the two collide,' she wrote on Instagram, framing the Met Gala look as a deliberate collision rather than a safe interpretation.

The gala itself, often described as fashion's biggest night, acted as the curtain-raiser for 'Costume Art,' curated by Andrew Bolton, which The Met says will 'examine the centrality of the dressed body, juxtaposing objects from across the museum's vast collection with historical and contemporary garments from the Institute.' The exhibition will run from 10 May to 10 January 2027, by which point Klum's marble apparition is likely to be lodged firmly in the Met Gala memory bank, AI or not.