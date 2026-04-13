Donald Trump has ignited a global theological firestorm after posting an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ moments after launching a scathing attack on the Pope.

The image, shared on Truth Social late Sunday night, shows the President in flowing white robes and a red sash, a traditional messianic frame, placing his hand on the head of a young man in a hospital bed.

While the post carried no caption, social media was instantly flooded with claims that the patient in the bed bore a striking resemblance to a young Jeffrey Epstein. The Donald Trump Jesus AI image arrived less than an hour after a blistering broadside against Pope Leo XIV, whom Trump accused of being 'weak on crime' and 'terrible for foreign policy'.

In the same burst of posts, Trump said, 'If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican,' a line that turned a political grievance into something more personal.

The timing of the Truth Social post has transformed a bizarre piece of MAGA AI art into a significant political and religious crisis. Critics and religious leaders alike have condemned the move as an 'idolatry of self', while the White House remains silent on whether the post was intended as satire, political branding, or a sincere piece of self-presentation.

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Messianic Imagery Sparks Global Blasphemy Controversy

The image itself was loaded with symbols and not much subtlety. Trump appeared in a white robe and red sash, associated with traditional depictions of Jesus, with nurses, military figures, and patriotic imagery around him, including the US flag, fighter jets, bald eagles, the Statue of Liberty, and the Lincoln Memorial.

It was the kind of visual designed to dominate a feed in seconds, though what exactly it was meant to say remained murky, since the post carried no caption. That silence left the field open for critics, and they rushed in.

Trump is now posting AI images of himself as Jesus Christ healing, what appears to be, a young Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/zG2OQKbP9s — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 13, 2026

This presidential AI imagery suggests a saviour-like role for the President, which many Catholics have branded as an insult to the Vatican. Democratic commentator Harry Sisson wrote on X that Trump was posting AI images of himself as Jesus Christ healing 'what appears to be, a young Jeffrey Epstein,' while other users called the picture 'blasphemous' and one described the president as 'deeply, deeply sick.' Marjorie Taylor Greene, hardly a habitual Trump scold, went further and said, 'It's more than blasphemy. It's an Antichrist spirit.'

There is, to be fair, no firm evidence in the image itself that the patient is Epstein. Reports on the post repeatedly note that viewers have split between seeing a young Epstein and a wounded veteran, which speaks to the image's ambiguity and, perhaps, to the internet that received it.

Why Donald Trump's 'Jesus' AI Image Prompted Epstein Claims

Part of the reason the Epstein reading caught fire so quickly is that the image did not emerge in a vacuum. Trump's use of AI-generated political imagery has already drawn scrutiny, and the Jesus motif landed at a moment when his critics were primed to see self-mythology rather than irony.

In that light, the hospital bed scene looked less like a stray meme than another attempt to turn outrage into attention, which has long been one of Trump's surest instincts. The timing also sharpened the backlash, as Trump had just opened a new feud with the pope.

US President Donald Trump has stirred fresh controversy after posting an artificial intelligence-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ after attacking Pope Leo.



The image, shared on Truth Social, shows Trump dressed in flowing robes and surrounded by bright light,… pic.twitter.com/BnlMnASD1C — Legit.ng | Leading the way (@legitngnews) April 13, 2026

He accused Leo of weakness on crime and foreign policy, claimed he was too close to the left, and said he preferred the pontiff's brother, Louis, because 'he gets it' when it comes to MAGA politics. Even by Trump's usual standards, it was a strange collision of theology, personal grievance and political branding.

The collision of theology and personal grievance has left many wondering if the Donald Trump Jesus AI image was a calculated attempt to distract from the Pope's moral critiques.

Pope Leo's own recent remarks help explain why Trump seemed so rattled. The pontiff had denounced war and warned against what he described as the 'idolatry of self and money,' then followed with appeals for peace in Ukraine, Lebanon and Sudan. Trump's answer was not an argument so much as a spectacle, first in words and then in an image that put him, quite literally, in a messianic frame.

What remains unverified is intent. Trump has not publicly clarified whether the post was satire, provocation, trolling or a sincere piece of self-presentation, and that uncertainty is central to the story rather than incidental to it. Still, the reaction was immediate because many people did not need an explanation to decide what they were looking at.

This Truth Social controversy highlights the dangers of using uncaptioned Trump religious imagery in a hyper-polarised digital landscape. The image did not emerge in a vacuum; it landed at a time when the President's use of AI-generated political content was already under intense scrutiny from digital forensic experts.

For now, the post remains live, and the President shows no sign of walking back the messianic frame that has gripped the world's attention.