Ahead of its premiere, Off Campus was renewed for a second season. Amazon's hockey romance show is based on Elle Kennedy's book series, which follows the hockey players of Briar University and their love lives.

Season 1 centred on Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli). The next leads for the second season have not yet been confirmed, but based on the order of Kennedy's books, they could be John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) and Grace Ivers.

Grace Ivers doesn't appear in the first season, but her name is briefly mentioned when she is announced as the winner of an auction prize. India Fowler was recently cast to play the character in a series regular role for the second season.

Who Will Play Grace Ivers in 'Off Campus' Season 2?

India Fowler is set to play Grace Ivers in the second season of Off Campus. She's a 22-year-old English actress, best known for playing Lori Granger in Netflix's Fear Street: Prom Queen.

Her acting career began with a role in the 2017 film Retaliation. She has since appeared in various TV shows and movies, including Netflix's Safe, the British comedy series Man vs Bee, the HBO sci-fi series The Nevers, and The Strangers: Chapter 1.

Fowler also played Poppy Cunningham in The Agency, Chloe Averill in Insomnia, and Teah Sinclair in The Trial.

Before Off Campus premiered on Prime Video, Fowler was cast to play Grace Ivers in the second season. Grace is a freshman sociology major and John Logan's love interest.

The news was revealed through a video call between Antonio Cipriano, the actor who plays John Logan, and Fowler.

Cipriano told her, 'I really do appreciate everything. I wish that, you know... like we could work together sometime soon? How does next month sound to you? Would you maybe wanna come be Grace and do Season 2 with me?'

We've found our Grace Ivers. Obsessed with our newest Briar U addition, India Fowler! pic.twitter.com/5uAd2Zq7kw — Off Campus (@offcampusonpv) April 30, 2026

Talking about Grace, author Kennedy said, 'She rambles when she's nervous and she's just so random. I'm really excited to see Grace onscreen. I think people will really resonate with her because she is just awkward. There are moments where, in the book, I was writing it and I was cringing, I'm like, "No, Grace, shut up!" I'm very excited to see that.'

Will Grace Ivers and John Logan Lead 'Off Campus' Season 2?

Amazon has not officially confirmed which book will be adapted for Season 2. However, the second book in Kennedy's series, The Mistake, focuses on John Logan and Grace Ivers.

Per the book synopsis, Logan, in his junior year, has a 'sexy encounter' with Grace, but a 'thoughtless mistake pushes her away.' The next year, he tries to prove to her that 'he's worth a second chance.'

If the Amazon series follows the order of the books, then Grace and Logan will be the main couple of the next season.

However, considering that the first season already adapted a significant portion of Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Thomas Kalyn) and Allie Hayes' (Mika Abdalla) romance (which happens in the third book, The Score), there's a possibility that the next season will focus on them.

Talking about potentially leading a future season of Off Campus, Cipriano told Deadline, 'I love The Mistake. I think it's a great book. I think it's such a cute little rom-com-y moment, and I think the ending is so great. And I love the list. I'm just excited for all these small little things and the meeting scene. We don't know exactly what it's gonna look like, but whenever we hopefully get to that moment, that will be really exciting.'