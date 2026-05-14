Demi Moore arrived on the Cannes red carpet this week as an acclaimed juror and Oscar-nominated actress, and left it as the subject of a global conversation about bodies, ageing and the price of fame.

On 12 May 2026, Moore, 63, attended the opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France, serving as an official member of this year's competition jury. She wore a custom Jacquemus gown featuring pearlescent sequins, a peplum waist and panelling running down a mermaid skirt, accessorised with a show-stopping five-tier diamond necklace from Chopard, plus rings and floral-shaped earrings.

Moore and her fashion stylist Brad Goreski posted a joint Instagram video from the hotel room showing off the star's strapless look. Within hours, concern eclipsed the fashion coverage entirely.

A Red Carpet That Divided the Internet

Reactions online quickly turned critical, with fans and observers claiming the actress appeared 'frail' and 'unrecognisably thin', while some harshly remarked that she 'looks like a skeleton.'

It was Moore's noticeably slender appearance, particularly her arms, that soon became a major topic of conversation online, with many viewers zeroing in on how slim her arms appeared in the strapless gown. The discourse was swift and polarising. While many commenters expressed concern about Moore's health, others complimented her timeless beauty and admired her stylish outfit, with actress Rita Wilson among those praising the ensemble in the comments.

Critics also accused the New York Post affiliate Page Six of 'celebrating' or 'glorifying' Moore's physique after it highlighted her 'toned arms' in its red carpet coverage, with one viral comment stating: 'Those aren't "toned." Those are straight-up skeletal. Veins popping like roadmaps, zero fat, zero muscle definition; just pure Hollywood starvation chic.'

Demi Moore’s toned arms take center stage on Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet https://t.co/a95B7Zb0J9 pic.twitter.com/7D3g2F2shC — New York Post (@nypost) May 12, 2026

" 'Toned arms'? NY Post, we need to have a serious talk about your vocabulary. Those are straight-up skeletal. She looks like she’s been training for a role in a post-apocalyptic movie, not walking the Cannes red carpet. Hollywood’s beauty standards are getting scary. " — Saksham Kaushik (@sakshamkauzhik) May 13, 2026

A Pattern of Scrutiny That Pre-dates Cannes

The scrutiny surrounding Moore's appearance did not begin at Cannes. Earlier this year, the actress sparked similar discussion during awards season, particularly after the SAG Awards in March, when some viewers commented on her noticeably slim frame.

This is not the first time this year that the Substance star has faced such scrutiny; similar health fears were ignited during the SAG Awards in March, where her notably slimmer frame first became a recurring topic of discussion.

Moore herself has not publicly responded to the current wave of concern. She returned to Cannes after a major career resurgence fuelled by her performance in The Substance (2024), a role that earned her her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, along with a Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. At Cannes, she has been engaged and outspoken, on everything except her own health.

Her Own Words: A Disclosed History With Disordered Eating

Any responsible account of the public debate around Moore's appearance must be contextualised against what Moore has already, voluntarily, placed on the record. She has not been silent about her relationship with her body; she has been remarkably candid.

In a November 2024 interview with Elle, Moore revealed she developed an eating disorder when she was younger because of the immense pressures she felt in Hollywood. 'There is a lot of torment I put myself through when I was younger,' she said. 'The perfect example is when I was told to lose weight multiple times. The producer pulled me aside. It was very embarrassing and humiliating. But that's just one thing.'

She shared that she internalised that feedback, which led to dangerous behaviours. 'How I internalized it and how it moved me to a place of such torture and harshness against myself, of real extreme behaviors,' Moore continued, 'and that I placed almost all the value of who I was on my body being a certain way.'

Moore has opened up about these experiences before, sharing parts of her story in her memoir Inside Out, but in the Elle interview she delved even deeper. She recalled that preparing for her role as a naval lawyer in A Few Good Men shortly after giving birth to her daughter Scout in 1991 marked a crisis point. 'I didn't feel like I could stop exercising,' she wrote in the memoir.

At Cannes, Moore Spoke of Creativity — Not Her Body

Whatever the internet made of her appearance on the carpet, Moore arrived in the south of France with a professional mandate and a clear point of view. Asked by Variety at the jury press conference about AI's impact on the movie business and whether there should be more regulation in place, Moore said: 'Wow, that's a big question. I think the reality is that to resist, I always feel that against-ness breeds against-ness. AI is here. And so to fight it is to fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So to find ways in which we can work with it I think is a more valuable path to take.'

Read more Justin Baldoni Allegedly Eyes $10M Payday for 'No-NDA' Blake Lively Tell-All, 'Champing at the Bit' To Tell His Side Justin Baldoni Allegedly Eyes $10M Payday for 'No-NDA' Blake Lively Tell-All, 'Champing at the Bit' To Tell His Side

On the question of political censorship in cinema, Moore was equally direct: 'I think part of art is about expression, so if we start censoring ourselves, then we shut down the very core of our creativity, which is, I think, where we can discover truth and answers.'

On 13 May, she appeared at a screening for La vie d'une femme in a sweeping purple tulle gown and a wet-hair look, composed, present and, by all accounts, fully engaged with the work of the festival.

The question of whether she is well is one that Moore has not yet publicly answered, and may never choose to. What is beyond dispute is that she is a 63-year-old woman doing her job at one of the world's most prestigious cultural institutions, while the internet debates the circumference of her arms. The tension between those two realities may be the most telling story of all.