OnlyFans creators are sharing their honest opinions on Sydney Sweeney's portrayal of adult content work in the latest season of Euphoria, and their reactions reveal a complex mix of admiration and concern. The storyline, which features Sydney's character dressed in provocative costumes, has sparked debate within the online community about the real-life implications of such portrayals.

The Impact of Euphoria's Storyline on OnlyFans Creators

The opening scene of the new Euphoria season shows Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie, dressed in a dog costume, engaging in money-making activities as an adult content creator. Skylar Mae, an established OnlyFans creator, expressed gratitude for the exposure. She told TMZ, she loves the scene where Sydney is dressed in the dog outfit, which she says resembles her own work. Mae believes the show's popularity is bringing attention to the platform and hopes it results in increased subscriptions and earnings for content creators.

Skylar Mae remarked that the dog costume scene is a positive aspect, but she is less enthusiastic about another scene where Sydney's character appears dressed as a baby. Mae explained she has received similar requests in real life but chooses not to participate in such content.

Contrasting Reactions from Other Creators

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Sophie Rain, another prominent OnlyFans model, responded differently to the storyline. She found the scenes featuring Cassie dressed as a dog and an infant to be extreme and felt they crossed certain lines. Sophie told us she believes the show is portraying adult content in a way that is meant to be dramatic rather than realistic. She expressed her opinion that she would not degrade herself in such a manner for online content and doubts top creators would either.

Rain also highlighted her concern about the portrayal of these costumes. She said, 'That should almost be illegal,' referring to the scene where Cassie is dressed as an infant.

Adult Content in Media

The storyline's publicity has stirred a wider conversation about how adult content work is represented on mainstream television. While some creators like Skylar Mae see the scenes as a form of free promotion, others like Sophie Rain worry about the potential impact on public perceptions. Mae mentioned that the show's portrayal has increased visibility for her profession, which she hopes will benefit her and her colleagues.

The debate also touches on the difference between entertainment and reality. Sophie Rain emphasised that what's shown on Euphoria does not reflect her own experience or that of top creators she knows. She argued that the show is exaggerating for effect, and that actual content creators tend to avoid some of the more provocative themes depicted.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based online platform where creators share exclusive content with paying fans, often through monthly memberships. It is widely known for adult content, though it also hosts fitness, music, and lifestyle material. Creators keep most of the earnings, typically around 80%, while the platform takes a cut.

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