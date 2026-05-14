Alia Bhatt's latest Cannes Film Festival appearance has turned into one of the internet's most debated red carpet moments after a viral video appeared to show international paparazzi overlooking the Bollywood star while photographers called out for other celebrities nearby.

The clip, filmed during the 79th Cannes Film Festival, has fans dissecting every second of her walk in a blush-toned Tamara Ralph gown.

While some viewers called the moment awkward, others defended Alia's composure, pointing out that selective camera angles ignored the crowds of photographers who were still shooting her throughout the evening.

The Viral Cannes Red Carpet Moment

One short video from Cannes 2026 sparked the entire debate. In the clip, Alia Bhatt, who is one of the global ambassodor of L'Oréal Paris, is seen confidently walking the red carpet, smiling, waving at photographers, and blowing kisses while several paparazzi appear distracted or focused elsewhere.

Some claimed the actress was 'ignored' by international media, while her fans argued the video was misleading and captured only one side of a chaotic red carpet environment.

Many fans also noted that Cannes photographers often prioritise Hollywood veterans and global ambassadors arriving simultaneously.

1. The Viral Tamara Ralph Gown Moment

The now-viral Cannes clip featured Alia in a peach-blush body-hugging Tamara Ralph couture gown with soft draping and shimmering embellishments. The fitted silhouette and old-Hollywood styling became one of the most shared fashion moments from the festival week.

2. Her Ivory Tarun Tahiliani Saree at Cannes

Another standout appearance came when Alia wore an ivory Tarun Tahiliani saree-inspired ensemble during a Cannes panel appearance. The look blended Indian draping with Victorian-inspired detailing and quickly became a favourite among fashion pages online.

3. Alia's Met Gala 2023 Debut

Long before the Cannes debate, Alia Bhatt made headlines with her 2023 Met Gala debut in a pearl-covered Prabal Gurung gown inspired by Karl Lagerfeld brides. The dramatic white look introduced her to a larger global fashion audience and remains one of her most recognisable international appearances.

4. The Viral Sabyasachi Met Gala Look

Her 2024 Met Gala appearance in a mint-green Sabyasachi sari gown also became one of the most discussed celebrity looks of the night. The long embellished train and traditional silhouette blended Bollywood glamour with global couture styling.

5. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Era

Alia's transformation in one of her career's biggest films, Gangubai Kathiawadi, marked a major turning point for the actress. Her white saris, floral hairstyles, and commanding screen presence became instantly iconic after the film's release in 2022.

The performance earned her a National Film Award and pushed her beyond romantic comedy roles into heavier dramatic territory.

6. Her Hollywood Debut in 'Heart of Stone'

In 2023, Alia made her Hollywood debut in Netflix's Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Promotional photos from the film showed a darker, more action-focused image compared to her Bollywood projects.

7. Alia With Husband Ranbir And Daughter Raha

Before international red carpets became part of her image, Alia earned critical praise through films like Raazi and Udta Punjab. Photos from award shows during that period showed a much younger actress steadily moving away from her early glamorous debut image.

Those performances helped establish her as one of Bollywood's strongest dramatic performers.

8. The 'Brahmāstra' Fantasy Era

Alia's fantasy-film appearances during the Brahmāstra promotions brought a more glamorous and larger-than-life public image. Red carpet photos from that period often featured dramatic gowns, coordinated appearances with Ranbir Kapoor, and heavy international media coverage.

The film also became one of Bollywood's biggest visual productions in recent years.

9. The 'Rocky Aur Rani' Fashion Wave

Her colourful chiffon sarees and vintage-inspired styling in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani created another fashion craze online. Many of the film's promotional appearances turned into viral Pinterest and Instagram inspiration posts.

10. The Cannes Panel Appearance That Fans Praised

Away from the red-carpet debate, Alia also attended Cannes discussions focused on women in cinema and global storytelling. Photos from the panel showed a calmer and more poised side of the actress compared to the frenzy surrounding the viral carpet clip.

While the paparazzi video continues circulating online, many fans pointed out that a few seconds of footage rarely capture the full reality of Cannes, and despite the online debate, Alia Bhatt remained one of the most talked-about celebrities from this year's event.