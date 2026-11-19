US President Donald Trump's Justice Department is increasingly turning to lawyers fresh out of law school to fill critical federal prosecutor positions after losing more than 1,300 assistant US attorneys, raising concerns about the ability of new lawyers to handle complex criminal investigations and prosecute financial crimes.

An investigation by ProPublica identified more than 50 newly appointed assistant US attorneys with fewer than three years of legal experience. Around 20 had passed their bar examinations within the previous year, while at least seven graduated from law school in May 2026.

The recruitment drive marks a significant departure from the department's traditional hiring practices, which generally favoured lawyers with at least three to five years of legal experience for federal prosecutor positions.

One example is Preston Bigley, 29, who graduated from Texas A&M University School of Law in May and was hired by the DOJ in August as an incoming assistant US attorney, pending bar admission. After passing the examination, he announced in October that he had begun serving in the criminal division of the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

ProPublica identified similar appointments across several districts, including newly graduated lawyers recruited through arrangements that allowed them to transition into prosecutor positions after obtaining their licences.

Thousands of Years of Prosecutorial Experience Lost

The recruitment drive follows an unprecedented exodus of experienced lawyers during Trump's second administration.

According to ProPublica's analysis of federal workforce data, the DOJ employed approximately 6,200 assistant US attorneys in January 2025. By January 2026, it had lost more than 1,300, replacing only around 470.

More than half of those who departed had at least nine years of legal experience. On average, departing attorneys had spent more than 13 years working for the government.

Some left through voluntary departures and retirement programmes, while others were dismissed or resigned amid disputes over the administration's political and prosecutorial priorities.

The department subsequently loosened its recruitment requirements. Earlier in 2026, Bloomberg Law reported that the DOJ had waived a policy requiring prospective assistant US attorneys to have at least one year of legal experience. The shift has alarmed former prosecutors and legal academics.

Juliet Sorensen, a Loyola University Chicago law professor and former assistant US attorney, described recruiting directly from law school as an extraordinary departure from established practice.

Former US attorney Barbara McQuade also warned that losing experienced prosecutors could have lasting consequences, particularly for investigations involving corporate fraud, organised crime, and corrupt public officials.

Fraud and Drug Prosecutions Decline as Immigration Cases Surge

The personnel changes have coincided with a significant shift in federal prosecutorial priorities.

ProPublica's analysis of federal court data found that felony fraud prosecutions declined 66% in Virginia's Western District and 14% in Florida's Southern District during the first 18 months of Trump's second administration, compared with the equivalent period under Joe Biden. Nationally, drug prosecutions fell approximately 10%, while fraud cases remained broadly flat.

Meanwhile, immigration-related prosecutions increased by nearly 50%. The increase was particularly pronounced in border districts, with immigration cases rising 300% in New Mexico and 125% in the Southern District of California.

The growing immigration workload has also placed additional pressure on federal prosecutors, with hundreds of lawyers reportedly drafted from other government agencies and the military to help manage the dynamic caseload.

In some districts, experienced attorneys previously responsible for financial crimes, civil rights, and human trafficking investigations have been reassigned to immigration-related matters.

DOJ Faces Questions Over Its New Recruitment Strategy

The department has also introduced signing bonuses and expanded recruitment efforts targeting law students, including third-year students preparing to graduate.

By August 2026, its assistant US attorney workforce had recovered to approximately 5,600, although that remained around 10% below its January 2025 level.

US Representative Jamie Raskin criticised the administration's approach, telling ProPublica that experienced prosecutors had been replaced by a large group of inexperienced lawyers. However, the DOJ has previously said it remains committed to investigating and prosecuting all types of crime.

The immediate challenge is whether its expanded recruitment drive can compensate for the institutional knowledge lost through the departures. While newly qualified lawyers can develop into capable prosecutors, complex federal investigations often require years of courtroom experience, specialist knowledge, and investigative expertise.