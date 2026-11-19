A Russian national has been indicted in the US over an alleged intelligence operation targeting employees of Palantir Technologies, with investigators accusing him of following staff members, collecting their personal information, and photographing their computer screens in an apparent attempt to obtain access to the defence technology company's systems.

The case centres on Igor D'iu, who allegedly worked with Russian collaborators to gather intelligence on the Silicon Valley company because of its assistance to Ukraine in its war against Russia. The US Department of Justice announced the charges on 18th November, although prosecutors have not publicly named Palantir in the indictment. Two people familiar with the investigation identified the company to Reuters as the target.

According to court documents, D'iu entered the US through the Mexican border in July before travelling to the San Francisco Bay Area. His alleged handlers instructed him to identify company employees, research their backgrounds, and establish surveillance positions near Palantir's offices in Palo Alto, California.

Photographing Laptop Screens, Stalking Employees

One particularly concerning episode involved D'iu allegedly photographing employees' laptop screens while they worked at a nearby coffee shop. Prosecutors said his collaborators subsequently instructed him to position his own computer near the company's premises so they could remotely access it and attempt to obtain information from nearby employees' devices.

The operation also allegedly involved monitoring employees outside the workplace. In one incident, D'iu followed a female employee in her car for nearly 30 miles after she left the company's offices. According to prosecutors, she attempted to lose him by taking back roads and making irregular turns, while he allegedly ran red lights and made illegal turns to continue following her.

The employee eventually alerted police. When questioned, D'iu reportedly claimed he had followed her because he found her attractive and wanted to ask her on a date.

Investigators subsequently uncovered evidence of a much broader surveillance effort. An FBI search of D'iu's residence reportedly recovered approximately $18,000 in cash, Russian passports, electronic equipment, fraudulent identification documents, and handwritten notes containing 10 addresses. At least five were linked to company employees' home addresses.

The notebook also reportedly contained personal profiles of employees, including information about their relatives, education, employment histories, and perceived strengths and weaknesses.

Prosecutors allege that D'iu communicated with his handlers through encrypted messaging and was told he was working for 'the Motherland'.

Palantir's Ukraine Support Under Scrutiny

The alleged operation highlights the security risks facing American technology companies supplying military and intelligence capabilities to Ukraine.

Palantir, led by chief executive Alex Karp, has been an outspoken supporter of Ukraine. The company deployed its technology in the country following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, providing tools used in military operations and other wartime activities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Karp in Kyiv in May 2026 to discuss cooperation with the American defence technology sector.

The surveillance has raised concerns that technology companies supporting Ukraine could themselves become targets of Russian intelligence operations, even when their employees are working inside the US.

D'iu faces four federal charges involving alleged foreign-agent activity, conspiracy, interstate stalking, and fraudulent identification documents. He remains in federal custody and faces a potential maximum sentence of 21 years if convicted. Note that the allegations have not been proven in court.