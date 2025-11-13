Valve Corporation has officially unveiled the long-awaited Steam Machine, the spiritual successor to the Steam Deck. The announcement came in November 2025, when selected media outlets tested early prototypes.

Valve described the Steam Machine as its next step in merging console simplicity with PC power. It runs the latest SteamOS and uses Proton compatibility so nearly every Windows title can operate seamlessly.

The company said the device aims to redefine living-room gaming, offering a compact PC built for effortless use and strong performance.

Steam Machine's Design

The new Steam Machine has a minimalist design. It comes in a small cube measuring 162.4 × 156 × 152 mm — about half the size of an Xbox Series X. The front panel is magnetic and can be swapped for custom designs.

Valve plans to release 3D printing files for those wanting personalised covers. A soft RGB light bar across the front indicates system status and can be adjusted through software.

Ports include two front USB-A, two rear USB-A, one USB-C, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, microSD, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 6E support. The power supply sits inside the unit, removing the need for bulky external adapters.

Cooling uses a large heatsink and rear exhaust fan that manages high GPU power draw efficiently while maintaining low noise.

Six Times More Powerful Than Steam Deck

Valve stated that the Steam Machine delivers six times the performance of the Steam Deck.

'With over six times the horsepower of Steam Deck, Steam Machine has the power to play your whole Steam library, including your AAA titles', said Valve via its official Steam announcement.

It targets 4K gameplay with consistent frame rates and console-level stability.

CPU and GPU

It features a custom AMD Zen 4 six-core CPU reaching up to 4.8 GHz and a custom AMD RDNA 3 GPU with 28 compute units, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM, and around 110 W TDP. Performance aligns closely with an RTX 4060 or RX 7600 mobile GPU.

Storage and Memory

Two configurations are planned: 512 GB and 2 TB NVMe SSDs. Both are user-replaceable, and the system supports microSD expansion. It includes 16 GB of DDR5 RAM and full-size 2280 NVMe slots, giving users greater upgrade flexibility than the Steam Deck.

Cooling and Build

The Steam Machine's airflow system draws cool air from the front and bottom before releasing heat through the rear vent. Reviewers described the internal layout as efficient and sturdy despite the compact size.

New Steam Controller

Valve also introduced a new Steam Controller with magnetic thumbsticks, motion controls, rumble feedback, and wireless charging. It connects automatically with the Steam Machine, offering full compatibility across games.

How Steam Machine Compares With PS5, Xbox Series X

In performance, the Steam Machine sits close to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as per Tom's Guide. While slightly weaker in raw GPU power, its flexibility stands out.

Users can install other operating systems, mod software, and non-Steam apps. Its 300 W power supply and small chassis make it more efficient and easier to fit in a living room setup.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X still hold an advantage in plug-and-play simplicity, yet the Steam Machine's open platform attracts gamers who value freedom and customisation.

How Much Could Steam Machine Cost?

Valve has not announced a retail price. However, developers hinted that the Steam Machine would be priced competitively against similar PC builds.

Analysts estimate between $799 (£606) and $999 (£758), depending on storage and memory options. The company's goal appears to keep it affordable while still appealing to PC gamers seeking console-grade hardware.

When Will Steam Machine Arrive?

Valve has not given an exact release date but confirmed an early 2026 launch window. Review units reached testers in late 2025, with pre-orders expected to open soon after. Industry observers predict a Spring 2026 release.

Gamers now wait to see whether Valve's new Steam Machine can truly rival the PS5 and Xbox Series X — or if its PC roots will keep it a niche option for enthusiasts.