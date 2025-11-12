A Day Of Joy, History And Quiet Defiance

Ireland turned a new page on Tuesday as Catherine Connolly was sworn in as the nation's 10th president, a moment steeped in both celebration and symbolism.

Standing beneath the chandeliers of Dublin Castle, once the seat of British rule, Connolly promised to lead 'a republic worthy of its name' — one where every citizen is valued, where diversity is celebrated, and where a home is a basic human right.

'The people have spoken and have given their president a powerful mandate to articulate their vision for a new republic,' she said, her voice steady but charged with emotion.

Catherine Connolly, our new president ❤️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/HLNhT2vGCt — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) November 11, 2025

The 68-year-old former barrister, known for her independence and unflinching integrity, captured hearts with a message of unity and renewal rather than politics.

From Protest To Presidency

Among those attending the ceremony was Alliance Party MLA Eóin Tennyson, who said it was a privilege to represent his party at the inauguration.

It was a real privilege to be in Dublin today to mark the inauguration of President Catherine Connolly on behalf of the Alliance Party.



The Presidency has long played an instrumental role in promoting mutual respect and reconciliation on and between these islands.



I... pic.twitter.com/zzrLHGa1qh — Eóin Tennyson MLA (@EoinTennyson) November 11, 2025

Connolly's rise marks a quiet revolution in Irish public life. Once considered an outsider, she united opposition voices and inspired a wave of young voters with her promise of inclusivity and authenticity.

Her landslide victory, winning 64% of the vote, stunned the political establishment, not because of partisanship, but because of her ability to make idealism feel practical again.

'Time and time again, people spoke of how the dominant narrative served to silence, to label, to exclude, and to stifle critical thinking,' she said, reflecting on the conversations that shaped her campaign.

For many, her win represents more than a political shift. It's a cultural awakening, a reminder that conviction and compassion can still move a nation.

'All Voices Will Be Heard'

Connolly's speech was both presidential and profoundly human. She spoke of climate change, displacement and war not as abstract issues but as moral tests for a generation.

Marking her inauguration on Remembrance Day, she warned against 'the normalisation of war and genocide' and urged global leaders to rediscover empathy.

'Given our history, the normalisation of war and genocide has never been and will never be acceptable to us as a sovereign, independent nation,' she said.

Her words drew long applause from the hall, a mix of government officials, ambassadors, and two of Ireland's former presidents, Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese.

The Soul Of A Nation

One of the most stirring moments came when Connolly switched to Irish, promising to restore the language to its rightful place in national life.

'Irish will not be spoken in a low voice in the Áras,' she said, referring to the presidential residence. 'It will have first place as a working language.'

She spoke of the Irish language as something sacred, a vessel of memory, emotion and belonging. 'When a country's language is extinguished, its heart is quenched.'

In those lines, her presidency took on something larger than politics: it became a cultural restoration, a healing of Ireland's historical wounds.

A President Rooted In Hope

As the 21-gun salute rang out over Dublin, Connolly's final words carried a quiet power.

'We saw the emergence of hope,' she said. 'Along with the courage and determination of people to use their voices to shape a country that we can be proud of.'

She pledged to be not only a unifying figure but a catalyst for change — to lead with dignity, compassion and courage.

And on a day filled with music, pride and memory, it was clear her message had already taken root. Ireland, once again, believes in the promise of its republic.