Amy Schumer stuns her fans with her impressive transformation amid her weight-loss journey in a recent social media update. Her transformation comes months after she stopped using Ozempic, which she said left her bedridden and severely unwell despite rapid results.

The actress-comedian shared a snapshot from her getaway in Las Vegas alongside friends Jillian Bell and Alex Saks. The photo, posted on 4 October with a caption, 'My lovies @alexsaks @jillianbell,' garnered thousands of likes from Schumer's followers.

The I Feel Pretty actress was wearing a chic black short-sleeved minidress paired with black open-toe shoes. The trio were present at a Paul McCartney concert.

Secret Behind Glow-Up

In March, Schumer openly shared her weight-loss journey in a video she posted on Instagram.

'I went to this Telehealth meeting with Midi Health and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself 'cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are nurses and teachers. They put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause, and my symptoms from being perimenopausal have disappeared,' she stated.

Since the doctor's visit, Schumer said her health has significantly improved. She noted that her hair appears fuller, her skin looks healthier, and she has more energy overall, crediting the medication Mounjaro for the positive changes.

The 44-year-old actress also shared that the medication is typically not covered by insurance unless prescribed for diabetes or severe obesity. She added, 'I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that.'

Schumer isn't alone in opening up about using Mounjaro for weight management. Other well-known figures such as Rosie O'Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, and Meghan Trainor have also shared their experiences with the weight loss medication.

Beauty at Cost

Schumer once joined the Ozempic craze, but she had to quit because of the severe adverse effects.

Earlier this year, the Kinda Pregnant star shared her alarming experience with the medication during her appearance on The Howard Stern Show. In the interview, Schumer revealed that she carries the GDF15 gene, which makes her highly prone to nausea — the same condition that caused her severe sickness during pregnancy.

The actress admitted that she had attempted to use the weight-loss medication Ozempic in the past, but the side effects rendered her bedridden and exhausted. Although she achieved positive results in a short period, Schumer admitted the experience was so draining, questioning the benefit of the rapid weight loss.

'I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was like bedridden, I was vomiting and then you have no energy but other people take it and they're all good.' She continued, 'I lost 30 pounds so quick. I looked great and I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point?'

Ozempic, a semaglutide injection, received its initial approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for managing Type 2 diabetes. However, there has been a growing trend of its off-label use for weight loss, alongside various other comparable medications.