Kathy Bates, the 77-year-old Oscar-winning actress, is making headlines for her dramatic 100-pound weight loss and her unfiltered response to critics. In a recent interview with Variety, Bates told critics attributing her transformation solely to Ozempic, 'F* you'. The legendary actress revealed she spent years losing weight through lifestyle changes, only using the medication for the final 15 to 20 pounds.

Bates, known for iconic roles in films like Misery and TV shows such as Harry's Law, explained her health journey was motivated by a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis in 2017. She admitted to unhealthy eating habits in the past and shared how fear for her family's health history pushed her to prioritise wellness. Over six to seven years, Bates carefully adjusted her diet, cut late-night meals, and gradually transformed her lifestyle. Despite achieving a milestone at her heaviest weight in 2011, she now feels renewed energy and confidence. Bates is also making history as the oldest actor nominated for a lead actress in a drama at the Emmy Awards for her role in the CBS reboot of Matlock, describing the timing as 'unbelievable' as she embraces her health and career resurgence.

Kathy Bates fires back at critics of her weight loss: "F*ck you, it was the Ozempic!"



Kathy Bates' journey reflects a powerful balance between her past struggles and present achievements. From overcoming unhealthy habits and confronting family health risks to embracing a renewed sense of confidence and energy, her story serves as a motivating reminder that dedication and perseverance lead to lasting change. Bates' transformation encourages others to prioritise their health, proving that meaningful progress is built over time, with patience, resilience and self-belief.