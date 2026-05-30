The search for Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona, has taken another disappointing turn after human bones discovered near her home were confirmed by experts to be around 1,000 years old, ruling out any link to the missing 84-year-old.

FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the remains were found about five miles from her residence during a community search effort led in part by a YouTuber, but authorities have now confirmed they are prehistoric and unrelated to the ongoing missing persons case.

The Discovery of Human Bones Near Tucson

At first, the discovery of human bones near Tucson raised hopes that investigators might be close to a major breakthrough in the search for Nancy Guthrie. The remains were found on 7 May by a YouTuber near an ephemeral river, roughly five miles from Guthrie's home, prompting police to quickly secure the area and treat it as a possible lead in the missing persons case.

That early concern has now been ruled out.

A University of Arizona expert, James T. Watson, later confirmed that the bones were not recent and instead belonged to a much older burial site. He said the remains likely date back as far as 1,000 years and were found in an area known for archaeological significance. Evidence such as pottery fragments also suggested the individual was Native American and lived long before modern records existed.

Tucson police have since confirmed this assessment and stated the case is not criminal. The remains were handed over to the Tohono O'odham Nation for proper archaeological care, removing the discovery from the active investigation entirely.

Search For Nancy Guthrie Continues

Investigators searching for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of US journalist Savannah Guthrie, are still pursuing multiple leads more than 100 days after she was reported missing in Arizona.

The 84-year-old was last seen on 31 January when she was dropped off at her Tucson-area home, and she was reported missing the following day after failing to attend church, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Since then, both local police and the FBI have examined a range of possible clues, including footage that reportedly shows a person outside her home shortly before she disappeared. Authorities have also reviewed alleged ransom messages sent to media outlets, though none have been confirmed as directly linked to her case.

The investigation remains open, but officials have repeatedly said there is still no verified evidence pointing to what happened, leaving the case unresolved and frustratingly unclear for those involved.

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Savannah Guthrie has continued to publicly appeal for information, including a Mother's Day message urging the public to come forward, with the family offering a £780,000 ($1 million) reward for credible information leading to her recovery.

No Breakthrough Yet

Even as archaeologists close the book on the bones found near Tucson, the search continues without a clear breakthrough. Before that clarification, investigators had been following multiple possible leads, including reported CCTV footage of a masked figure at Guthrie's home and a series of alleged ransom messages sent to media outlets.

After the false lead from the bone discovery, law enforcement has shifted back to reviewing earlier digital evidence, tip-line submissions, and cross-agency intelligence with the FBI and Pima County authorities.

However, no confirmed sightings or physical evidence have been made public since the early stages of the case.

For now, investigators remain focused on tracing verified leads while the family continues its public push for answers, hoping that someone, somewhere, will come forward with information that finally sheds light on what happened in the days after Guthrie disappeared.