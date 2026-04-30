Investigators in Tucson, Arizona, are still trying to establish where Nancy Guthrie is 88 days after she vanished from her home, with journalist Brian Entin saying the case has hit 'a lot of dead ends' and still has no suspects or major breakthroughs.

The 84 year old, mother of Today co host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her house on the night of 31 January. Police say the investigation remains active despite the apparent slowdown.

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her property in the Catalina Foothills at the end of January, prompting a large search and intense national media attention. Early in the case, investigators suggested she may have been the victim of a targeted incident rather than a routine missing person case and released doorbell camera footage of a masked figure near her home in the hours before she was reported missing.

Nancy Guthrie Case Hits 'Dead Ends'

The bleak state of the inquiry was laid out this week by Entin in a video update recorded outside Guthrie's home in Tucson.

Entin said it was 'day 88' since her disappearance and, citing a source close to the investigation, said detectives had been flooded with leads but were struggling to turn them into anything concrete.

'I'm told that they're really at a lot of dead ends behind the scenes,' he said. According to the same source, police have received 'thousands and thousands of tips', many of which are still being reviewed.

That volume has not yet produced visible progress. Entin said there are currently 'no suspects' and 'no significant developments', even though the case remains open and active.

There has been no formal statement, in the material provided, declaring the investigation stalled or classifying it as cold. Even so, the description of 'dead ends' offers the clearest picture yet of how difficult the case has become.

Nothing in Entin's account suggests investigators are giving up. It suggests instead that they are stuck in a flood of information that has not yet yielded a decisive lead.

With no arrests, no public person of interest and no confirmed sightings since the night she disappeared, the central question remains the same: where is Nancy Guthrie?

Sparse Evidence And Long Delays

The public outline of the case has changed very little in recent weeks.

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Guthrie was last seen at home on the evening of 31 January. By the following day, concern had escalated enough for law enforcement to treat the case as a likely abduction rather than a routine welfare check.

Investigators have previously said they believe she may have been targeted, although they have not publicly laid out a detailed theory or identified a motive. Officers reportedly found small traces of blood on her front porch, and forensic testing later confirmed the blood belonged to Guthrie.

That finding suggested some form of struggle or injury at her front door. Beyond that, officials have released only one other major piece of physical evidence to the public.

Doorbell camera footage from the property appears to show a masked individual tampering with a security camera. The person's features are obscured, and nothing in the material available indicates police have matched the figure to a known suspect.

Investigators have not confirmed the person's identity or said publicly whether they believe the figure is directly responsible for Guthrie's disappearance. That uncertainty has only deepened frustration in the surrounding community.

Neighbours have watched police activity and media crews come and go without seeing the kind of breakthrough that reshapes a case. One neighbour, Aldine, previously described the atmosphere on the street as 'quiet' and full of 'sadness'.

Speaking to Entin, she said: 'We all miss Nancy. We all would love to know what happened.'

She also said she believed someone would recognise the masked figure in the footage. 'Someone knows that man in the video,' she said, echoing a common fear in high profile disappearances, that the crucial clue is already out there but has not yet been shared.

A High-Profile Case, Few Answers

The Nancy Guthrie case has drawn a level of national attention that many missing person investigations never receive, in part because of her daughter's prominence on American television.

That visibility can help generate tips and keep pressure on local authorities. But it can also create expectations of constant, visible progress, and 88 days in, the public record suggests the reality is much murkier.

Investigators appear to have thousands of tips, a small amount of blood evidence and one unsettling clip of a masked figure interfering with a camera. They also have a close knit neighbourhood that, by all accounts, remains shaken and confused.

Beyond that, much of what surrounds the case is interpretation rather than established fact. Police have not released a detailed timeline of Guthrie's final evening, have not said whether they believe she knew her abductor and have not publicly identified any person or group of interest.

Nothing publicly available confirms where Guthrie is now or whether investigators believe she is still alive. For her family, friends and neighbours, that uncertainty may be the cruellest part.

The search is not over, but every public sign suggests it is stuck. The investigation remains formally active, yet for now the only clear movement is in the rising number of days since Nancy Guthrie was last seen.