Nancy Guthrie's family marked 100 days since her disappearance in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, as daughter and Today show host Savannah Guthrie publicly vowed that they will 'never stop looking' for the 84‑year‑old, who investigators believe was abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills in the early hours of 1 February.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, working with the FBI, says the Nancy Guthrie case remains active but has yet to identify a suspect, a motive or even confirm whether she is still alive.

Nancy Guthrie Search Takes On Fresh Pain At Mother's Day

The Nancy Guthrie case took on a fresh, painful significance over the weekend, with Sunday marking the first Mother's Day since her disappearance.

Michael Feldman, Savannah Guthrie's husband, posted a photograph of Savannah with their two young children on Instagram, writing: 'To the strongest person I know. Surrounding you with love on Mother's Day,' followed by heart and broken‑heart emojis.

Savannah Guthrie, who had taken more than two months off from the Today show to focus on the search, has used her profile to keep her mother's case in the public eye.

In an emotional Mother's Day video shared online, she described Nancy as 'Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie' and said the family 'miss you with every breath.'

She added that they 'will never stop looking' and 'will never be at peace' until she is found, urging anyone with information to contact law enforcement. The post quickly drew messages of support and prayers from viewers and public figures.

Doorbell Footage, DNA And A $1.2m Reward

The basics of the Nancy Guthrie case are still stark. On 10 February, the FBI released doorbell camera footage from Guthrie's home, showing what it described as a masked, armed individual at her front steps on the morning she disappeared. In a separate clip, a man in similar clothing appears approaching the house roughly three weeks earlier. Neither has been publicly identified.

Inside the home, investigators collected what they have called mixed DNA, including a hair sample. According to Fox News Digital, that hair was sent late last month from a private forensic lab in Florida to the FBI for more advanced analysis.

Experts quoted by the outlet said that if the hair does not match relatives, staff or others who have already given voluntary DNA samples, it could be used in forensic genetic genealogy to narrow in on a possible suspect.

Dr David Mittelman, co‑founder of the private lab Othram, told Fox that building a DNA profile from hair 'does not necessarily take long', citing the rapid work in the Idaho student murders. The problem, he warned, is not speed but quality. An incomplete profile can make it 'harder to resolve how people are related or not.'

Authorities have been tight‑lipped about what, if anything, those forensic tests have already revealed. Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox that the multi‑agency taskforce is making progress and, when asked if they were closer to solving the case nearly 100 days on, replied simply: 'We are.' He called the latest developments 'really great' but declined to elaborate.

A combined reward of about $1.2 million (around £880,000) has been put forward for information leading to Guthrie's recovery.

Human Remains, Prehistoric Bones And Rumours Around The Nancy Guthrie Case

The vacuum of hard facts in the Nancy Guthrie case has inevitably encouraged speculation, particularly online. When human bones were discovered last Thursday near the intersection of River and Craycroft roads in Tucson, roughly seven miles from Guthrie's home, social media users were quick to draw a connection.

Tucson police moved just as quickly to knock that down, saying the remains are believed to be prehistoric and not linked to the disappearance.

The Sheriff's Office insists the investigation 'remains active and ongoing.' The FBI continues to pursue leads, sift through alleged ransom communications and review neighbourhood sightings and suspicious messages that may or may not be significant.

Read more Where Is Nancy Guthrie? Investigation Hits 'Dead Ends' 88 Days After Disappearance Where Is Nancy Guthrie? Investigation Hits 'Dead Ends' 88 Days After Disappearance

Sheriff Nanos Under Pressure As The Nancy Guthrie Search Drags On

As the Nancy Guthrie search grinds past three months, scrutiny has also turned towards the man in charge. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, already a controversial figure locally, now faces a separate fight for his political survival.

CBS News reported that two members of the Pima County Board of Supervisors are preparing a move to oust Nanos, citing allegations that he lied under oath in an unrelated lawsuit.

According to the report, they allege he gave false testimony about his disciplinary history while serving as a police officer in El Paso, Texas, where departmental records reportedly show multiple suspensions over claims of 'unnecessary violence.'

Dr Matt Heinz, a member of the Board, told CBS that Nanos has 'lost the confidence of the community', adding: 'He has embarrassed himself. And it's time for him to go.'

Nanos' lawyers have pushed back, saying he 'did not understand the question' about discipline in a different agency not covered by Arizona's Peace Officer Bill of Rights. They say that after reviewing the deposition transcript he recognised the misunderstanding and notified his attorney.

The dispute has no direct bearing on the facts of the Nancy Guthrie case, but any move against him would inevitably cast a shadow over an investigation that is already under intense scrutiny.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at around 9.45pm on 31 January, when a family member dropped her back at her Tucson‑area home after dinner. She was reported missing shortly after noon the next day, when Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, called 911.

Deputies who arrived at the house found signs of foul play, including her blood, mobile phone and heart medication left behind. Investigators later said they believe she was taken against her will at about 2.30am.