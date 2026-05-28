The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84‑year‑old mother of NBC 'Today' co‑anchor Savannah Guthrie, has shifted from a local missing‑persons case to a closely watched national mystery. As months pass without answers, Savannah Guthrie is pouring her own resources into a privately run search, even as criticism builds over how the Pima County Sheriff's Department has handled the investigation so far.

Savannah Guthrie's High-Stakes Push As Sheriff Faces Scrutiny

According to recent reporting, Savannah Guthrie has quietly taken a major step in the case by significantly expanding her use of private investigators and independent security experts. Sources say she has spent roughly USD$500,000 of her own funds to build a parallel investigative team as frustration grows over the pace of official progress.

The privately funded effort reportedly includes former federal agents and specialist investigators who are working alongside the family to review leads and analyse evidence. Those close to the situation say Guthrie remains determined to continue the search 'for as long as necessary', even as months pass without resolution.

The case has also become the centre of a growing dispute between local and federal authorities. FBI Director Kash Patel has publicly criticised aspects of the early investigation, including claims that evidence handling and coordination delays slowed critical early progress.

Pima County Sheriff's Department Stands Its Ground

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, led by Sheriff Chris Nanos, has strongly rejected allegations of mishandling or obstruction. Officials insist the FBI was engaged early in the process and that all forensic evidence has been processed in accordance with standard procedures. They maintain that the investigation remains active and collaborative with federal partners.

Despite those assurances, public scrutiny of the sheriff has intensified. Critics have pointed to earlier controversies in the case, including communication missteps and decisions surrounding the crime scene. A widely criticised social media post even incorrectly suggested Nancy Guthrie had been located, which later caused confusion and backlash.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on 1 February 2026 from her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson, Arizona. Authorities have since treated the case as a suspected abduction, citing signs of forced entry, forensic evidence at the scene, and surveillance footage of a masked individual near the residence.

Doorbell camera footage reportedly showing a masked man tampering with security equipment remains a key element of the investigation, though no suspects have been publicly identified. Officials have not announced any arrests.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to analyse physical and digital evidence collected from the Guthrie home. Authorities previously confirmed the presence of blood belonging to Nancy Guthrie and described the scene as inconsistent with a voluntary disappearance.

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The case has also drawn wider public involvement, including volunteer search efforts and independent online investigators, some of which have produced false leads that required correction by law enforcement.

For Savannah Guthrie and her family, the uncertainty continues to deepen. While official agencies maintain they are pursuing multiple active leads, the expansion of private investigative work underscores the family's growing determination to find answers outside of the formal system.

As the investigation enters its second year, Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts remain unknown, and authorities continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.