More than 100 days after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC's Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, authorities are reportedly scaling back portions of the investigation, raising renewed fears that critical leads may be slipping away.

The news has immediately fuelled fresh concerns that the high-profile case may be losing momentum. Will the older Guthrie ever be found, or is the case already running cold just three months after her abduction?

Major Blow in Nancy Guthrie Case as Authorities 'Scale Back' Search 100 Days After Disappearance

Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her Tucson-area home on 1 February under what investigators described as suspicious circumstances. Authorities have long maintained that she was likely abducted against her will, and despite months of intensive searches, forensic testing and public appeals, no arrests have been made and no confirmed sightings have emerged.

According to more recent reports, law enforcement resources assigned to the case have significantly decreased since the early days of the investigation, when hundreds of personnel from multiple agencies were involved.

'They have definitely scaled back resources in this continuing phase,' retired FBI agent Jason Pack said of the case. 'That happens in every case. Add resources at the front end to make sure they can cover what needs to be covered.'

The disappearance has captured national attention partly because of Savannah Guthrie's public role at NBC and her repeated emotional pleas for information. Over Mother's Day weekend, the television anchor shared a heartbreaking tribute to her mother on social media, writing that the family 'will never stop looking' for her.

What's Happening in the Nancy Guthrie Case?

Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie was taken sometime after returning home on the evening of 31 January. Authorities later discovered blood evidence at the residence, which was confirmed to belong to her, while surveillance footage released by the FBI showed a masked individual outside the home tampering with a doorbell camera. The suspect appeared armed and carried a backpack.

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Despite those disturbing clues, the investigation has been plagued by setbacks and criticism. FBI Director Kash Patel recently criticised local authorities over the handling of DNA evidence, arguing that federal investigators could have processed critical material much sooner. Patel claimed opportunities may have been lost during the crucial first days after the abduction. Local officials denied mishandling the case and insisted coordination with the FBI began immediately.

Authorities have continued pursuing forensic leads, including advanced DNA analysis and genealogical testing. A hair sample recovered during the investigation was reportedly sent to laboratories for additional testing, though no public breakthroughs have been announced. Former investigators have suggested the case could ultimately depend on someone close to the suspect coming forward with information.

While the scale of the investigation may have diminished, officials insist the case remains active. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently stated investigators are "closer" to solving the mystery, though he declined to provide details about potential suspects or motives.

More than USD$1 million in reward money has now been offered for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery or the arrest of those responsible. The FBI continues urging anyone with information to come forward as the family's search enters its fourth month.