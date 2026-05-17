Nancy Guthrie has now been missing for 105 days in Tucson, Arizona, as the search for the 84-year-old grandmother and mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie enters its 15th week with no fresh leads and mounting anxiety on all sides.

Nancy was abducted from her home in the early hours of 1 February. Video doorbell footage captured a masked, armed man tampering with the device shortly before she vanished. That clip, along with still images of the suspect, was quickly circulated online and across US media. A substantial reward of $100,000 was offered for information leading to an arrest, and the FBI joined local law enforcement in the hunt. Despite all that, the man in the footage has never been identified and Guthrie has not been found.

Investigators are now working with a starkly thin set of clues. According to reports, evidence in the Nancy case has effectively narrowed to a single strand of hair, a glove discovered near the property and the doorbell video of the unidentified suspect. Multiple attempts to track down anyone with the same backpack or a similar gun holster, seen clearly in the images, have apparently gone nowhere.

A source quoted by Page Six painted a bleak picture of the inquiry's current state, describing it as stagnant and saying there has not been 'one single lead' since the footage was released. The source expressed disbelief that the suspect's appearance, height and distinctive bag had not been enough to move the investigation forward, adding, 'Come on.' The remark captures a wider sense of disbelief that such a high-profile case could stall so completely.

Sheriff Defends Investigation Amid Anger

Growing criticism has emerged online and in parts of the US press over the pace and transparency of efforts to find Nancy. Her family, including Savannah, are said to be increasingly frustrated with both local police and federal agents, according to US entertainment reports. They have not, however, hired a private investigator, and the reward remains on the table.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has pushed back firmly at the suggestion that his office has run out of road. At 70, and with decades in law enforcement, he is blunt about the need to hold some information back. Speaking to local station KOLD, Nanos confirmed there is 'absolutely' material linked to the Nancy case that the public has not been told about.

'It's not done because we got to keep it secret. It's done because we got to protect our case,' he said, arguing that public pressure for constant updates clashes with the need to preserve the integrity of any eventual prosecution. It is a familiar tension in high-stakes investigations, but here it is sharpened by the sight of a well-known television figure pleading, mostly off-camera, for answers about her mother.

Nanos insists work is continuing, saying in an interview with People that there is 'way too much work to be done' with the physical evidence to consider the case cold. 'We're not going to give up on it just because it's been 100 days,' he said. The sheriff also said he believes that 'at some point in time, we will make an arrest,' stressing that any suspect will be entitled to 'a fair and impartial trial.'

100 Days Missing.



Nancy Guthrie, 84, has now been missing for 100 days after investigators say she was abducted from her Tucson-area home. Authorities say the investigation remains active, though no major new leads have been announced.



Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has faced… pic.twitter.com/GBA4g6xHXs — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 12, 2026

Behind the Scenes of a Stalled Search

The lack of visible progress does not mean officers are idle. Nanos has argued that the most painstaking parts of the Nancy inquiry are, by definition, invisible to those outside the squad room or the lab. He spoke of detectives and forensic staff 'touching it, smelling it, handling it, doing that work' on a daily basis.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Investigation Hits Shocking Standstill as Cops Pull Back Efforts Nancy Guthrie Investigation Hits Shocking Standstill as Cops Pull Back Efforts

The sheriff appears personally stung by the more hostile commentary directed at his team. 'Criticizing those who are actually out there ... that's just absolutely shameful,' he told KOLD, describing his staff as 'young men and women' working long days on a difficult case. His language is unusually emotional for a senior law enforcement figure, and hints at how personal this investigation has become inside the department.

There is, however, no disguising the central fact. After more than three months, the investigation into the abduction of Nancy is publicly at a standstill. No suspects have been named. No person of interest has been paraded before cameras. And beyond the hair, the glove and that ominous clip of a masked intruder at a suburban doorstep, there is little for the outside world to hold on to.

Nanos, for his part, continues to express faith in the process itself. 'When you have the best minds of the country working on problems, I think they're gonna solve them. It just takes time,' he said. For Savannah and the rest of Nancy's family, 105 days has already been a very long time.

Nothing about the resolution of this case is confirmed yet, and all public speculation around motives, suspects or outcomes remains just that speculation that should be treated with caution until investigators release verifiable findings.