Nancy Guthrie, the 84 year old mother of Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, has now been missing for 100 days after investigators said she was allegedly taken against her will from her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI say the case remains active.

Sheriff Chris Nanos marked the 100 day milestone in an interview with local station KOLD, insisting the disappearance is still a live and painstaking investigation, not a case going cold. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on 1 February, a day after relatives dropped her off at her home on 31 January. Detectives soon sealed off the property and surrounding area as a crime scene, and federal agents joined the investigation. Since then, officials have said evidence has been collected and tips reviewed, but no suspect has been publicly named and no arrest has been made.

What Investigators Say

Read more Nancy Guthrie Investigation Hits Shocking Standstill as Cops Pull Back Efforts Nancy Guthrie Investigation Hits Shocking Standstill as Cops Pull Back Efforts

From the start, detectives have treated the case as a likely abduction. In a statement given to Entertainment Weekly on 2 February, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department said investigators believe Nancy Guthrie 'was taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night'. The spokesperson said that wording could refer to kidnapping or abduction, but did not identify a suspect or suggest a motive.

Guthrie had been with family shortly before she vanished. Relatives last saw her when they dropped her off at her home in the affluent Catalina Foothills area of Tucson on 31 January. She was reported missing the following day. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened in the hours between her arrival home and her disappearance.

Authorities have said they recovered physical evidence, including gloves and surveillance images. Those items have been processed and are being examined further, although officials have not said what conclusions, if any, they have drawn from them.

In a KOLD segment published on 12 May, Nanos acknowledged the frustration surrounding the pace of the case. 'I think every day they get closer,' he said of his team. He added: 'There's way too much work to be done, that is ongoing, with some of the physical evidence we have. And we're not going to give up on it just because it's been 100 days.'

He also rejected the idea that the investigation had stalled. 'It moves at a snail's pace, I guess, for some,' Nanos said, adding that for his investigators the case is progressing as it should.

More than three months on, no suspect has been publicly identified. Even so, Nanos told KOLD he believes the investigation will eventually lead to an arrest. 'I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case,' he said, adding that anyone detained would be entitled to 'a fair and impartial trial'.

Nanos struck a similar note in a separate interview with Fox News on 8 May, again saying his office was getting closer to solving the case. Asked whether he had a message for the Guthrie family ahead of Mother's Day weekend, he declined to comment.

Family Appeal

While investigators have remained guarded, the family's public appeals have become more urgent. The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe recovery. The reward remains active, and relatives and supporters have repeatedly shared the FBI tip line.

On Instagram, Savannah Guthrie marked the first Mother's Day since her mother's disappearance with a personal message. 'Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie, we miss you with every breath,' she wrote on Sunday. 'We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.'

She shared the post alongside a compilation of old family videos showing Nancy Guthrie with her children, Savannah, Annie and Camron. The post ended with a direct appeal for help. 'We need help,' Savannah Guthrie wrote. 'Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1 800 CALL FBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home.'

Much about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains unconfirmed. Investigators have not disclosed a motive, said whether they believe she knew the person responsible, or indicated whether they think she is still alive.

For now, the public picture remains stark: an elderly woman disappeared from her home, investigators say she was taken against her will, and her family is still pleading for answers. Any claims about who may be responsible, or what happened inside the Tucson home, remain unproven unless and until authorities release further evidence or make an arrest.