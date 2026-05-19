Investigators searching for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother Nancy Guthrie say they are moving closer to solving the suspected abduction case more than 100 days after she disappeared from her Arizona home.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos provided the latest update while speaking outside his department headquarters over the weekend, where he was asked whether authorities were close to solving the investigation.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson on 1 February 2026. Authorities believe she was abducted after blood was discovered outside the property alongside personal belongings including her mobile phone and heart medication. Despite renewed public appeals and continued FBI involvement, no arrests have been announced and no suspect has been publicly identified.

Read more Sheriff Confirms Nancy Guthrie Investigation Is Closer to Breakthrough; Supporters Say Savannah's Mum 'May Soon Be Found' Sheriff Confirms Nancy Guthrie Investigation Is Closer to Breakthrough; Supporters Say Savannah's Mum 'May Soon Be Found'

Sheriff Says Case Is Moving Forward

The latest comments from Sheriff Nanos marked the first significant public update in several weeks as investigators continue reviewing forensic evidence and digital material connected to the disappearance. In a statement provided to The Independent, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said scientific evidence processing and digital media analysis remained active as the case passed the 100-day mark.

'We remain committed to conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation and appreciate the public's continued patience and cooperation,' the statement said. Authorities have continued to release limited information publicly, with officials maintaining that disclosing specific details could compromise the inquiry.

I'm told they are getting really close to solving the Nancy Guthrie case. — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) May 18, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is leading the investigation into the suspected abduction of Nancy Guthrie, told FOX News Digital that the task force handling the case is making progress nearly 100 days after she vanished from her home in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/EGzyDBafjg — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 9, 2026

Doorbell Camera Footage Remains Central

One of the most significant pieces of evidence released publicly remains surveillance footage showing an armed suspect appearing to tamper with Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera shortly before she disappeared.

Authorities said Guthrie was reported missing after she failed to attend a virtual church service. Investigators later confirmed that drops of blood had been found leading away from the property.

Officials have continued withholding many details connected to evidence recovered from the scene, while police have not publicly disclosed a motive or confirmed whether investigators believe Guthrie is still alive.

The FBI and local authorities have repeatedly urged the public to submit tips, while a combined reward fund exceeding $1.2 million (about £895,000) remains available for information connected to the disappearance.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing for 100 days after authorities say she was abducted from her home near Tucson, Arizona. Investigators say the case remains active, but no significant new leads have been publicly announced.



Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has come under… pic.twitter.com/Z8KgpJe7jf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 12, 2026

Savannah Guthrie Continues Public Appeal

NBC Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has continued making public appeals as the search for her mother remains ongoing. On Mother's Day weekend, Guthrie shared a tribute on Instagram featuring photographs and videos of Nancy Guthrie alongside a message asking for continued public support.

She urged anyone with information to contact the FBI tip line, adding that anonymous reports could still qualify for the reward being offered in the case. The television presenter temporarily stepped back from some broadcasting duties earlier this year while assisting family members and investigators during the search effort.

Investigation Continues Without Arrests

Although investigators say they are closer to solving the case, many details surrounding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remain unclear. Authorities have not publicly identified any suspects or disclosed a possible motive, while investigators continue withholding key forensic evidence from public release.

Online speculation has continued to grow in recent months, though officials have repeatedly urged the public to avoid spreading unverified claims while the inquiry remains active.

Forensic teams, detectives and federal agents continue reviewing evidence as investigators work to establish what happened to Nancy Guthrie and whether criminal charges could follow.