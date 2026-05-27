Fresh doubts have emerged over the disappearance of Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, after claims surfaced suggesting he may have modelled his alleged kidnapping story on the real-life ordeal of a British businessman imprisoned in Dubai.

Andrews, 43, vanished earlier this month after reportedly travelling near the Dubai-Oman border. Katie Price publicly claimed he had been seized by authorities, alleging he told her during a frantic phone call that he had been hooded, tied up and forced into the back of a van before being taken to a secret detention site.

However, new allegations from one of his acquaintances now suggest the dramatic account may have been inspired by the widely reported case of British grandfather Albert Douglas, who endured years in Dubai prisons following fraud allegations.

Who is Albert Douglas?

Albert Douglas is a British businessman from London whose case gained international attention after he was imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates over debts linked to his son's flooring company.

Douglas insisted he was wrongly prosecuted for bounced company cheques and financial liabilities that were not directly his responsibility.

After attempting to flee the UAE through the Oman border in 2021, he was arrested and sentenced to prison, beginning what supporters later described as a years-long legal nightmare.

During his imprisonment, Douglas alleged he suffered horrific abuse inside several Dubai and Abu Dhabi detention facilities.

🚨 British Albert Douglas has been released from UAE!

Albert was unlawfully imprisoned in Dubai over debts that were not his. The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) had recently ruled following a 4 year investigation that Albert's detention was arbitrary & had no... pic.twitter.com/s4RfyWoUmN — Hostage Aid Worldwide (@HostageAid) December 29, 2025

He claimed he was beaten by guards, deprived of food and water, forced to drink from a toilet, and denied proper medical treatment for serious injuries, including a broken shoulder.

Human rights campaigners and advocacy group Detained in Dubai repeatedly raised concerns about his treatment, while his son Wolfgang launched public campaigns demanding UK government intervention.

The United Nations later reviewed the case and reportedly concluded his detention had been unlawful and arbitrary.

Douglas was eventually released and returned to Britain after nearly four years behind bars. Since returning home, he has spoken publicly about the darker side of Dubai's legal system, warning British expatriates and investors about the risks of doing business in the Gulf state.

His ordeal has recently resurfaced in headlines after comparisons were made between his account and the alleged 'kidnapping' story told by Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, whose disappearance in Dubai sparked widespread media speculation.

Similarities Between the Two Stories Raise Suspicions

According to reports, friends of Andrews believe striking similarities exist between his story and Douglas's real ordeal. Douglas, 63, was initially arrested in 2019 over bounced cheques linked to his son's business and later spent years in harsh detention facilities across the United Arab Emirates. His account of being stripped, hooded and transferred between prisons was heavily covered in the British press after his release last year.

A businessman said to know Andrews reportedly claimed the self-described entrepreneur had a tendency to absorb dramatic stories and reimagine them as his own experiences. The source suggested Andrews could have borrowed elements of Douglas's case to explain his sudden disappearance.

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The speculation comes after Andrews' father, Peter, contradicted earlier kidnapping claims by confirming his son had actually been arrested by UAE authorities. Speaking to reporters, he insisted Lee was alive and safe, though he admitted he did not know the exact charges or where he was being held.

Dubai Police have since confirmed Andrews is the subject of multiple arrest warrants, reportedly linked to fraud investigations. Brigadier Khalid Khalifa al Avadhi said there were 'many cases against him', adding further weight to suggestions the disappearance may not have been a kidnapping at all.

The mystery deepened again after claims emerged that one of Andrews' mobile phones appeared to become active over the weekend. A contact reportedly said messages previously showing a single tick had suddenly switched to double ticks, indicating the device was back online and possibly being used.

The development has fuelled online speculation that Andrews could have been communicating privately while public appeals about his alleged abduction continued.

Katie Price Continues Public Appeals

Despite mounting questions, Katie Price has continued posting emotional tributes and messages of support online. The former glamour model recently shared images of broken and healed hearts alongside captions expressing heartbreak and devotion.

In another social media post, she uploaded an image of a quote reading: 'I choose you and I'll choose you over and over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat I'll keep choosing you.'

Price has maintained that the last time she spoke to Andrews was when he was preparing to board a late-night flight from Dubai to Britain. The pair had reportedly been scheduled to appear together on television for their first joint interview before his disappearance derailed the plans.

A recently shared YouTube vlog also revealed a voice note Price sent to Andrews' father shortly after the incident unfolded. In the recording, she described Andrews allegedly FaceTiming her from inside a police van and claiming officers had placed a hood over his head while confiscating his phones.

She said he told her authorities 'didn't know' he still possessed another device and insisted he did not understand why he had been arrested.

The conflicting accounts have left supporters confused about what truly happened in Dubai. While some believe Andrews may have exaggerated or fabricated details of his detention, others argue there are still unanswered questions surrounding his arrest and current whereabouts.

For now, the case continues to attract intense public interest, particularly as comparisons to Albert Douglas's horrifying prison experience continue to circulate across British tabloids and social media.