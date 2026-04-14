The motive behind the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona, is 'kidnapping for ransom', according to former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, who publicly claimed on Sunday that the 84‑year‑old mother of Today co‑host Savannah Guthrie was taken and killed for money as the family's reward offer climbs to $1 million (£736,925).

Ex-FBI Agent Says Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Was 'Simple' Ransom Plot

The latest escalation in public commentary came from Coffindaffer, who has been following the case and speaking to US media. In a post on X on 13 April, she said investigators and the family had long understood the core motive.

Law enforcement, she wrote, 'said they know the motive for the abduction of Nancy and they have known it from the beginning.'

She then set out her own conclusion in blunt terms, 'Kidnapping for Ransom. Nancy sadly died. The kidnappers didn't care and tortured the family with 2 notes knowing the FBI would not recommend paying a ransom without proof of life. Like most cases, this one is simple, but everyone wants to make it complex.'

Nancy Guthrie



LE said they know the motive for the abduction of Nancy and they have known it from the beginning.



Abduction 2/1



Ransom note to local media 2/2



Ransom note to TMZ 2/3



Kidnapping for Ransom. Nancy sadly died. The kidnappers didn't care and tortured the family… pic.twitter.com/oAb75YnkpP — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 13, 2026

Coffindaffer has previously told Newsweek that 'kidnapping for ransom' was the working assumption from early on, arguing that this explained why investigators encouraged the Guthrie family to appear on television and issue emotional pleas on social media.

'That's why they had the family go on television, making social media posts, making this plea, that's why they orchestrated all of that,' she said.

As of this reporting, authorities have not confirmed that Nancy is dead.

Nancy Guthrie Case: Ransom Notes, Crypto Demands And A $1 Million Reward

The ransom element of the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping surfaced quickly after her disappearance. In February, multiple news outlets reported they had been sent supposed ransom notes. TMZ said it had received two messages from an individual demanding payment in cryptocurrency in exchange for information about the kidnappers. Investigators have not publicly authenticated any of those communications.

Savannah Guthrie herself has spoken carefully about the notes and the motives behind the crime. In an interview on Today last month with Hoda Kotb, she said she believed 'most of the ransom notes' received by the family were fake, but that two notes, to which they responded with video appeals, were likely genuine.

'There are a lot of different notes, I think, that came,' she said. 'And I think most of them, it's my understanding, are not real. And I didn't see them.'

In the first video, posted four days after Nancy vanished, Savannah looked into the camera and begged the purported abductors to 'reach out', adding, 'We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen.'

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In a separate interview with NBC News, Sheriff Nanos said detectives believed they understood why the crime had been committed, but he declined to share details, citing the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

'It's come out from day one,' he said. 'From day one, we had strong beliefs about what happened and those beliefs haven't diminished.'

A Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesperson later told Newsweek that Nanos and investigators 'have theories about why the incident happened but would not go into details as this is an active investigation'.

Savannah Guthrie Confronts Money Motive Fears

Coffindaffer's insistence that the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping was purely about money dovetails, uncomfortably, with what Savannah Guthrie has already wrestled with in public. On Today, she recalled a conversation with her brother in which he suggested their mother had been kidnapped for ransom. She remembered asking whether he thought it might be 'because of her' and her public profile, and said he told her yes.

'But I knew that,' Savannah said on air. 'I hope not. I mean, we still don't know. Honestly, we don't know anything. So I don't know that it's because she's my mom and somebody thought, "Oh, that lady has money, we can make a quick buck." I mean, that would make sense, but we don't know.'

She added that she had 'come to terms' with that 'probably' being the case, before describing the thought as 'too much to bear'.

On 24 February, in an emotional Instagram video, Savannah acknowledged for the first time that her mother 'may be dead' but said relatives were still praying for her 'recovery'. In the same message she confirmed that the reward for information leading to Nancy's return had been increased to $1 million (£736,925).

Status Quo of the Nancy Guthrie Case

There is currently no public evidence that the ransom sought in any of the messages was ever paid. Commentators have clashed over what that might mean. One unnamed FBI expert quoted in related coverage argued the crime looked 'highly personal' and 'not about the money', while television host Nancy Grace has floated the possibility that a ransom was never settled because 'something was off' in the communications.

The investigation into the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping is now more than two months old. Nancy was last seen at her home on 31 January and reported missing by her family on 1 February. Deputies said they found drops of blood on the front porch and quickly concluded she had been taken against her will in what Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos later described as a 'targeted kidnapping'.

The FBI released doorbell footage in February showing a masked man on the elderly woman's front step on the night she disappeared. No suspect has been identified and no arrests have been announced.